Proposed Sauk County budget would decrease tax rate

Sauk County tax rates are set to drop for homeowners due to a decrease in more than $1.8 million in debt, the final installation payment for construction costs at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center.
“That immediately drops our levy limit by that amount of money,” said Sauk County Administrator Brent Miller.
The total levy in 2021 was more than $33 million. By making the final payment on that debt, the county lowered it to just more than $30.8 million in the 2022 budget.
Finance Director Kerry Beghin notified county board members in a letter that the tax rate, which was $4.33 per $1,000 in value, is projected to fall to $3.85 in the 2022 budget. A residential property owner would pay $385 per $100,000 in equalized value for their county portion of taxes rather than $433 per $100,000 in value as they did in 2021.
The tax rate isn’t the only thing to have decreased. The county lost $474,000 due to continuing low interest rates.
“The interest on investments has been substantially low,” Miller said. “No matter what we do, the interest is just killing us.”
There was also a loss at the county jail. A wing that was a point of contention when opened in 2008 for the confinement of state prisoners will no longer be an income source. Miller said the state “pulled” its inmates, resulting in a loss of more than $237,000. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing the confinement of U.S. Marshal prisoners as replacement income, Miller said.
County officials, just like municipalities are held back by state statute which requires they only increase the levy total by either 0% or the amount of net new construction within the county. This year, that amount was 0.94%, and Beghin said with the payoff of three tax incremental finance districts, the amount was more than $285,500.
Miller said at the beginning of the 2022 budgeting process, the county was at $2.1 million above the levy cap. A 6.9% increase to insurance costs for employees of $343,000 “ate up” the increase brought on by the closure of the TIDs. There is also a proposed cost of living adjustment of 1% for all employees totaling more than $772,000.
There are also potentially seven new positions, including two security officers at the Sauk County Courthouse to enforce the entryway as the result of an upgrade to the building. Those positions will be funded through the levy. There is also a dementia care specialist slated to be added to the Aging and Disability Resource Center, funded through grant money.
Other new positions being considered are a three-year child support program assistant funded through grants and the general fund, a child protective services family support specialist paid for by levy funds, a mental health stabilization case manager funded through grants and fees and a justice, diversion and support case coordinator paid mostly through grants with 25% of the levy covering the rest of the expense.
Heads of departments also met with Miller, Beghin and other staff to discuss cutting items from their budgets. Positions that were slated for elimination or reduction were a law intern, an environmental services manager in the health care center, an administrative assistant and education assistant, MIS intern, web application developer and personnel intern. All were funded through levy revenue.
The full budget will increase from $106 million to $149 million because it includes a “ballpark” estimate of $38 million for the construction of a new highway shop in West Baraboo and a satellite shop in Reedsburg. That number is dependent upon the cost of materials and other processes of the work when it begins, Miller said. They also folded in the $7.6 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act because it has been earmarked for potential projects.
Sales tax over the last two years made budgeting for that form of revenue more difficult.
“I don’t want to use either year to figure out our averages because it will skew everything horribly,” Miller said. “We’re trying to be conservative on that because I’d like to say our sales tax will be high like it is this year, but I can’t see that happening every year.”
Miller referred to the figures as an “anomaly.”
The sales tax total through July in the last five years, excluding 2020, was $5.3 million. In 2020, that figure was down $443,000 but through July this year, sales tax revenue has increased by $1.6 million. They budgeted an increase of $326,000 for 2022 based on the average of previous years.
The proposal and any amendments submitted by the Sauk County Board of Supervisors will be reviewed Thursday by the Finance Committee. Amendments will have to be moved by supervisors during a Nov. 9 meeting to adopt the budget, which will follow a public hearing set for 6 p.m. that day at the West Square Building.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.