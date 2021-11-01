Proposed Sauk County budget would decrease tax rate

Heads of departments also met with Miller, Beghin and other staff to discuss cutting items from their budgets. Positions that were slated for elimination or reduction were a law intern, an environmental services manager in the health care center, an administrative assistant and education assistant, MIS intern, web application developer and personnel intern. All were funded through levy revenue.

The full budget will increase from $106 million to $149 million because it includes a “ballpark” estimate of $38 million for the construction of a new highway shop in West Baraboo and a satellite shop in Reedsburg. That number is dependent upon the cost of materials and other processes of the work when it begins, Miller said. They also folded in the $7.6 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act because it has been earmarked for potential projects.

Sales tax over the last two years made budgeting for that form of revenue more difficult.

“I don’t want to use either year to figure out our averages because it will skew everything horribly,” Miller said. “We’re trying to be conservative on that because I’d like to say our sales tax will be high like it is this year, but I can’t see that happening every year.”

Miller referred to the figures as an “anomaly.”