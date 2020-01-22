Public a no-show for Portage 2030 Comprehensive Plan hearing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A majority of discussion centered around the topic of land use, like potential expansion areas, farmland preservation and a future land use map that outlines what type of development can happen in specific areas.

When Langen presented a map that had uses extending past the eastern city border, Mayor Rick Dodd, chairman of the commission, objected, noting that regardless of whether the county had designated the area the same, he didn’t want to upset a tenuous relationship with town of Fort Winnebago officials.

“We’ve been working with Fort Winnebago for well on six years now to try to get an intergovernmental agreement with them,” Dodd said. “We have yet to get that… I am not going to support anything that goes past what we currently have.”

Langen said it was a reflection of designations made by Columbia County, to which Dodd said, “I don’t care.”

Fellow commissioner Brian Zirbes said “it’s the town’s own plan,” but Dodd said he would not risk adding the designation outside of city limits because “that is a very touchy subject.”

“I fully agree the township already has a residential district there,” Dodd said. “I don’t want it to look like we’re coming out to capture that.”

Members agreed to adopt the plan for approval by council members with a map that does not stretch outside the city’s eastern border. The five members present, Bill Barthen, Frank Miller, Mike Charles, Zirbes and Dodd, unanimously approved the draft for consideration by council members.

