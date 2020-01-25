Public offers no feedback to proposed Portage Cab Company increases

Mayor Rick Dodd paused noticeably as he gave the necessary three calls for the public to speak during a public hearing about proposed increases to taxi fares, but no one showed up with concerns or questions Thursday at City Hall.

The public hearing, held five minutes before the Portage Common Council meeting began, was to gain feedback on proposed taxi rate increases. The changes are scheduled to take effect March 1.

Every fare will increase by at least 25 cents. For adults, the new fare would be $4.25, up from $4. For students 3 to 18 years old, senior 55 years or older and people with disabilities, the fare would increase to $3.25 from $3. Agency fares will increase from $8 to $9, while a new midnight to 5 a.m. surcharge will start at $1. Out of town rides will also go up to $2.25 per mile from $2 per mile.

The current fares have been in place since Feb. 1, 2019.

The Portage Cab Company is owned by Running Inc. of Viroqua. The company provides shared rides through a mass transportation service offered by the city through federal funding. The Public Transit Assistance Program administered through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation ensures municipalities with populations of 50,000 or less, likely unable to support public mass transit like a bus system throughout the city, can provide public transit.