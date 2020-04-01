Reedsburg adjusts personnel over COVID-19

“They keep all of our assets in check so we can’t have them getting sick and we want to make sure their well-being and safety is being taken care of as well,” Estes said.

Evers’ Safer at Home order went into effect March 25, closing down libraries, playground equipment and other non-essential businesses around the state to reduce the spread of the coronavirus as the amount of positive cases continue to rise. The state health department reported more than 1,000 cases with 13 deaths while 13 positive cases and 1 death in Sauk County as of March 30.

Estes and Becker said the staff will still be paid under the guidelines from the Family First Coronavirus Response Act. Reedsburg’s measures could change depending if Evers amends his order, Estes said.

Estes said no street or other projects haven’t been put on hold yet, though that could change depending on how long the public health order lasts. Staff could be brought back in for services depending on if it is needed.