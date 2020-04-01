Reedsburg adjusts personnel over COVID-19

Reedsburg officials have adjusted its personnel to minimize contact with employees as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state.
In addition to the library board closing the public library to meet the state requirements under Gov. Tony Evers Safer at Home order, Reedsburg Mayor David Estes said city officials decided to send some of its personnel home for the duration of the public health order to minimize the risk of employees getting sick or spreading the coronavirus.
Estes and City Administrator Tim Becker said public works and parks department staff will be on call for emergencies, like a breach in a sewer or water pipe. The sewer treatment plant employees will have a modified schedule to make sure it’s implementing social distancing requirements, Estes said. City staff not involved in municipal elections were sent home and could be used on an on-call basis as needed, Becker said.
Police, fire and ambulance will still operate regular service. The library is offering online programming through its website and Facebook page, according to the library’s website.
Even though government is considered an essential function under Evers’ order, Estes said Reedsburg wanted to take additional measures for the health and safety of its employees.
“They keep all of our assets in check so we can’t have them getting sick and we want to make sure their well-being and safety is being taken care of as well,” Estes said.
Evers’ Safer at Home order went into effect March 25, closing down libraries, playground equipment and other non-essential businesses around the state to reduce the spread of the coronavirus as the amount of positive cases continue to rise. The state health department reported more than 1,000 cases with 13 deaths while 13 positive cases and 1 death in Sauk County as of March 30.
Estes and Becker said the staff will still be paid under the guidelines from the Family First Coronavirus Response Act. Reedsburg’s measures could change depending if Evers amends his order, Estes said.
Estes said no street or other projects haven’t been put on hold yet, though that could change depending on how long the public health order lasts. Staff could be brought back in for services depending on if it is needed.
“We will have to at some point have public works come back to start their projects,” Estes said. “(When) grass starts growing parks (staff) is going to have to mow the lawn.”
City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said Reedsburg isn’t selling stickers for large item garbage pickup, like appliances or dressers, with garbage company Peterson Sanitation currently having less staffing at the company. He said March 26 while the playground equipment is closed under Evers’ order, parks still remain open.
Besides the additional measures with the mandates from the state, Reedsburg is also taking additional disinfecting measures for common areas in city hall, like the lobby after visits from the public and in-between meetings, Becker said.
Reedsburg is also complying with Evers’ ban on gatherings of 10 or more and six feet of social distance requirements. The council was separated into two separate rooms at its March 9 meeting, with one group phoning in from another room in city hall. Pieces of paper on the seats of the council chambers measure the six feet of social distancing requirements.
Becker said March 30 city hall hours still remain the same from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
