Reedsburg appoints new alderperson-at-large, opts out of payroll tax cut

A longtime Reedsburg resident is the new alderperson-at-large on the common council.
The council approved to appoint Adam Kaney, a 25-year resident of the city and a business owner, to fill the position. Kaney replaces Brandt Werner, who resigned from the council to move to Florida. The alderperson-at-large position serves the entire community of Reedsburg. His term expires in 2022.
Kaney is no stranger to serving on local government. He currently serves on several Reedsburg committees including board of appeals, joint review board and the industrial and development commission. He also served on the finance committee prior to it disbanding earlier this year.
Reedsburg City Administrator Tim Becker said the council is excited to have Kaney on the common council because of the perspective he brings with his knowledge of city government, as well as his involvement with the Reedsburg Young Professionals and the Boys and Girls Club in Reedsburg.
“Just having that perspective on the common council will be a great thing,” Becker said.
Kaney could not be reached for comment on his appointment before deadline Sept. 15. Reedsburg Mayor David Estes said in a Sept. 15 email he is looking forward to working with Kaney in his new role.
"I welcome Adam on board and I look forward to working with him to continue making Reedsburg a great place to live, work and play," Estes said.
The council also appointed Melissa Frenz to the Reedsburg Industrial and Commercial Development Commission and Nathan Johnson to the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Board of Review.
Opting out of payroll tax deferral
The council unanimously approved to opt out on deferring the federal executive payroll tax for its city employees.
The measure means city employees will still have their regular payroll taxes taken out of their paychecks, Becker said.
The payroll tax cut, issued by President Donald Trump, gives employers the option to defer payroll taxes until the end of the year but must be paid back at the start of 2021. The order is an attempt to address the ongoing financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic.
Becker said the city is not participating in the measure because there are a lot of unanswered questions with the tax deferral, such as when will it get paid back and what percentages will be paid back. Another unanswered question is how will taxes be addressed during the deferral when people are employed by the city at the time but not after the deferral is complete.
“There is a lot of unanswered questions so the city just chose to not opt into that,” Becker said.
An anonymous employee survey conducted by the city found 67 employees were in favor of opting out of the payroll tax deferral while one said it didn’t want to opt out, he said.
Other business
The council unanimously approved an exemption from paying Sauk County Library Tax for 2021.
The council unanimously approved an "In Cahoots" Mini Grant of $500 to the Reedsburg Historic Preservation Commission for a video project documenting the 2020 pandemic.
The council unanimously approved a preliminary plat to add housing for 18th Addition to Ernstmeyer Acres Subdivision, located north from the end of Doris Road. The project will add 15 lots to the area. The item will go back to the plan commission and back to council for final approval, which could happen next month, Becker said.
The council approved to set a 2021 budget workshop for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 for council members to review the budget.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.