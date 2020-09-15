Reedsburg appoints new alderperson-at-large, opts out of payroll tax cut

The council also appointed Melissa Frenz to the Reedsburg Industrial and Commercial Development Commission and Nathan Johnson to the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Board of Review.

Opting out of payroll tax deferral

The council unanimously approved to opt out on deferring the federal executive payroll tax for its city employees.

The measure means city employees will still have their regular payroll taxes taken out of their paychecks, Becker said.

The payroll tax cut, issued by President Donald Trump, gives employers the option to defer payroll taxes until the end of the year but must be paid back at the start of 2021. The order is an attempt to address the ongoing financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Becker said the city is not participating in the measure because there are a lot of unanswered questions with the tax deferral, such as when will it get paid back and what percentages will be paid back. Another unanswered question is how will taxes be addressed during the deferral when people are employed by the city at the time but not after the deferral is complete.

“There is a lot of unanswered questions so the city just chose to not opt into that,” Becker said.