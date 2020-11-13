Reedsburg approves 2021 budget with levy decrease, but re-evaluation expects to raise property taxes

Craker said Nov. 13 he voted in opposition to the budget because of the increase taxpayers will be on the hook for due to the reevaluation.

"The people I've talked too don't think their taxes should go up every year," Craker said. "I think we could have done a better job."

The last time a city-wide reevaluation was completed in Reedsburg was in 2006, Becker said.

The amount of new assessed value is within 2% of equalized property value, Becker said. The difference might have been higher if assessors would have been able to complete a full re-evaluation this year, which was limited to curbside due to COVID-19, with the assessor looking at the outside of the house. Becker said the city is hoping to complete a full re-evaluation once the pandemic is over but that will also be cost dependent on property values.