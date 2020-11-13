Reedsburg approves 2021 budget with levy decrease, but re-evaluation expects to raise property taxes

Reedsburg’s common council passed its $6.9 million budget, with an over 13% drop in its tax levy, but due to a re-assessment, homeowners will see their property tax increase.
The city’s 2021 budget and $5.6 million tax levy was adopted by the common council with a 7-1 vote at its Nov. 9 meeting. Third District Alderperson Calvin Craker voting in opposition. Fourth District Alderperson Tom Seamonson was absent.
The mill rate will be $9.23 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 13.7% decrease from the $10.69 rate the council approved in last year’s budget.
Reedsburg City Administrator Tim Becker said the reason for the decrease in mill rate is due to the city-wide reevaluation completed this year, which resulted in an average assessed value increase from 26% to 28%.
The average price of a home in Reedsburg is $184,117. Homeowners will pay an increase of about $99.44 for the city portion of taxes, due to home values increasing from the re-assessment and the cost of projects Reedsburg is planning to complete this year, like the $150,000 for remodeling the bathrooms at City Park.
Craker said Nov. 13 he voted in opposition to the budget because of the increase taxpayers will be on the hook for due to the reevaluation.
"The people I've talked too don't think their taxes should go up every year," Craker said. "I think we could have done a better job."
The last time a city-wide reevaluation was completed in Reedsburg was in 2006, Becker said.
The amount of new assessed value is within 2% of equalized property value, Becker said. The difference might have been higher if assessors would have been able to complete a full re-evaluation this year, which was limited to curbside due to COVID-19, with the assessor looking at the outside of the house. Becker said the city is hoping to complete a full re-evaluation once the pandemic is over but that will also be cost dependent on property values.
The Capital Equipment Budget for equipment purchases will be $390,600 while the Capital Improvement Budget for city projects will be $2.9 million. Items in the capital improvement plans include renovations to the basement of city hall to update the recreation center, small maintenance updates to the library, the 10-year comprehensive plan and expenses for the splash pad project, Becker said. City staff also received a 2% cost of living wage adjustment.
As predicted, Becker said the city did not qualify for the state's expenditure restraint program this year due to the city’s growth from the projects, assessed value, housing and population. Becker said meeting expenditure restraint would have required the city cutting $240,000 in expenses to receive a $195,000 payment from the state, so cutting those funds to meet the guidelines didn’t make sense.
“We’ve been understanding that we weren’t going to meet expenditure restraint in the future and this is just the year that it happened,” he said.
