Reedsburg approves housing proposal, submits funding application for South School apartment project

While the first step to possibly turn the now closed South Elementary School into multi-family apartments was approved by the Reedsburg Common Council, it will take at least a year to start implementing the plans to convert the 80-year-old building into affordable housing.
The council unanimously approved to accept a proposal from Commonwealth Development Corporation of America, also known as The Commonwealth Companies out of Fond du Lac, and a memorandum of understanding with the company to convert the former elementary school at 420 Plum St. into senior and workforce housing at its April 27 meeting. The council also approved to submit an application to request $283,000 in Community Development Block Grant Close funds to Sauk County to help fund the $11.5 million renovation.
Since the School District of Reedsburg still owns South School, the agreement states the company will need to purchase the property before beginning construction. District Administrator Tom Benson did not respond to a phone call and email before press time April 28 for comment on the school district’s timeline to potentially sell the building or regarding the proposed project.
Commonwealth's Kevin McDonell said it plans to develop 48 units on the site, including 26 units inside the school building and the construction of 22 townhouse style units with a combination of 18 one-bedroom, 18 two- bedroom and 12 three-bedroom apartments. Common area amenities, like a community, exercise room, and onsite management, are also in the plan, McDonell said.
The council also unanimously approved the planned development group to waive several zoning standards for the project’s other planned developments, like creating 72 parking spots and other setback developments, on conditions the company install bike parking, submit of an exterior lighting plan and landscaping schedule and approval from the public works and Reedsburg Utility Commission for storm water and utility connections. City Administrator Tim Becker said the approval of the planned development group will allow the company to develop a concept site plan to bring to the plan commission at a later date, which will depend if the project receives the Community Development Block Grant funds.
Reedsburg Industrial and Commercial Development Commission Chairperson Kurt Muchow said three income groups are targeted with the proposed development at the 30%, 50% and 80% county median incomes and rents will be determined at a later date. The company’s proposal meets needs shown in the Sauk County Housing Study, especially for three-bedroom apartments, Becker said.
“That’s just something that a lot of developers are not really doing right now,” Becker said of the additional of three-bedroom apartments. “That’s something the city is really kind of hungry for.”
Muchow said construction is estimated to begin in December 2021 with an estimated completion date of December 2022. That's mainly due to the historic renovation of the building and financing and tax credits involved with the project, including Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority credits and Reedsburg creating a new TID district that will provide at least $36,000 of revenue per year. The development will increase Reedsburg’s assessed value by $1.5 million, Muchow said.
The conversation of turning South School into a possible housing development started last fall when the council approved to rezone the property. The school district closed the building last May after it opened Prairie Ridge Intermediate School last September.
Other business
The council approved to decrease its Class B alcohol license renewal fees in half from $500 to $250 and the accompanying fermented beverage license from $100 to $50 beginning July 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021. The change is to lessen the financial affect on Reedsburg bars and restaurants that have shut down entirely or reduced operations to serving carryout food due to the Safer at Home order to decrease the spread of COVID-19. The publishing fee will remain the same, Becker said.
The council approved to adopt a safety management policy for the City of Reedsburg Transit system.
The council denied a claim from Dakota Daniels for vehicle damage sustained from striking a missing manhole cover in the 200 block of South Albert Avenue on March 18.
The council approved to cancel its May 25 meeting in observance of Memorial Day.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.