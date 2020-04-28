Reedsburg approves housing proposal, submits funding application for South School apartment project

“That’s just something that a lot of developers are not really doing right now,” Becker said of the additional of three-bedroom apartments. “That’s something the city is really kind of hungry for.”

Muchow said construction is estimated to begin in December 2021 with an estimated completion date of December 2022. That's mainly due to the historic renovation of the building and financing and tax credits involved with the project, including Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority credits and Reedsburg creating a new TID district that will provide at least $36,000 of revenue per year. The development will increase Reedsburg’s assessed value by $1.5 million, Muchow said.

The conversation of turning South School into a possible housing development started last fall when the council approved to rezone the property. The school district closed the building last May after it opened Prairie Ridge Intermediate School last September.

