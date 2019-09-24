The final step for a proposed movie theater in Reedsburg was approved by the city.
At its Sept. 23 meeting, the Reedsburg Common Council approved a site plan for State Theaters to construct a six-screen movie theater on Viking Drive, where Pam’s Greenhouse currently sits. The approval comes six months after Star Cinema, Reedsburg’s former movie theater on Webb Avenue, closed due to damage from the 2018 floods.
City Planner/Building Inspector Brian Duvalle said the site plan was brought to the council for further review because of parking and landscape features. The theater will use at least 80 stalls in Viking Village Foods parking lot and would have them park towards the back of the theater, so moviegoers would need to walk around the building to enter it.
Duvalle said the site plan meets all zoning standards and was approved by the plan commission at its Sept. 10 meeting.
The city approved a developer’s agreement with State Theaters Aug. 27, which provided a $300,000 grant in the form of Community Development Block Grant money to help with purchasing the 1.4 acres of land for the estimated $2.7 million project. The building is estimated to contribute an additional $2 million towards the tax base and generate close to $50,000 of annual tax increment revenue towards TID 9.
The proposed theater’s construction is scheduled to start this fall and open in spring 2020.
Proposed ordinance change
The council conducted a first reading and set a public hearing regarding an ordinance addition to include landscaping in parking lots. The public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 28.
The proposed changes would add landscaping around the perimeter of larger parking lots for traffic control, shade, storm water control and improve the look of the parking lots installed in the city. The proposed changes would affect new parking lots or additions, not existing ones.
The ordinance sets landscaping requirements with new parking lots with more than one aisle, more than 15,000 square feet and two or more rows of parking stalls. Duvalle said the proposed changes are similar to those found in Lake Delton’s ordinance.
You have free articles remaining.
125th anniversary
Mayor David Estes presented a proclamation recognizing Reedsburg Utility Commission’s 125th anniversary.
The utility was formed in 1894 and provided electric and water to citizens within the city. The utility commission’s services expanded over the years to include television, internet and telephone services.
The utility commission became the first in the state to offer gigabyte service internet in 2014. In 2018, it launched LightSpeed unthrottled internet access, becoming the first city in the state to provide one gigabit per second as its standard residential internet speed. According to Reedsburg Utility’s Commission’s website, it serves more than 4,400 customers.
Reedsburg Utility Commission President Jim Krueger and General Manager Brett Schuppner were present to accept the recognition. Krueger thanked past and present members of the Reedsburg Utility Commission and its employees for their service to the community.
The Reedsburg Utility Commission will hold an open house to celebrate the milestone at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at its location at 501 Utility Court.
Other business
The council approved to appoint Adam Kaney to the finance committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)