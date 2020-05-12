Reedsburg approves updated emergency operations plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Besides personnel and equipment updates, Reedsburg’s emergency operations plan will include a more detailed setup for evacuations.

The city council unanimously approved the updates to the plan at its May 11 meeting. Reedsburg Emergency Management Director Josh Kowalke said a section is included for evacuations and a re-entry annex, which “lays the groundwork” if there would be a mass evacuation in Reedsburg and planning an organized reentry should an emergency happen. The addition is based off best advice from Wisconsin Emergency Management and classes he recently attended.

“One of the classes that I went to really talked strongly about making sure you have a plan for evacuation and reentry,” Kowalke said.

Another section added was templates for documents, like emergency declarations and evacuation notices so it’s in one place and easier to find, he said.

Council Member Mike Gargano asked if there was cooperation from the School District of Reedsburg regarding the updates to the plan. Kowalke said the school district has been cooperative and has a good working relationship with Reedsburg Emergency Management.