Reedsburg approves updated emergency operations plan

Besides personnel and equipment updates, Reedsburg’s emergency operations plan will include a more detailed setup for evacuations.
The city council unanimously approved the updates to the plan at its May 11 meeting. Reedsburg Emergency Management Director Josh Kowalke said a section is included for evacuations and a re-entry annex, which “lays the groundwork” if there would be a mass evacuation in Reedsburg and planning an organized reentry should an emergency happen. The addition is based off best advice from Wisconsin Emergency Management and classes he recently attended.
“One of the classes that I went to really talked strongly about making sure you have a plan for evacuation and reentry,” Kowalke said.
Another section added was templates for documents, like emergency declarations and evacuation notices so it’s in one place and easier to find, he said.
Council Member Mike Gargano asked if there was cooperation from the School District of Reedsburg regarding the updates to the plan. Kowalke said the school district has been cooperative and has a good working relationship with Reedsburg Emergency Management.
“(With) the school district we have a very good working relationship, even with the current pandemic they have been very helpful with their messaging systems,” he said. “There are no issues with the school district whatsoever. They are fantastic to work with.”
Other business
The council set a special session meeting for 5 p.m. May 13 at Reedsburg City Hall. The meeting will be in closed session. The agenda did not list a reason for hosting the meeting other than listing state statute Chapter 19.85 (1) (e).
Three proclamations were issued, one recognizing Professional Municipal Clerk Appreciation Week for May 3‐9, another recognizing National Police Week for May 10‐16 and one for Emergency Medical Services Week, May 17‐23.
In his reports, Mayor David Estes said the May 25 council meeting is cancelled due to Memorial Day. All Reedsburg Memorial Day services and festivities have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
