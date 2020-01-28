Reedsburg changes park name

Becker said he wanted to bring up the conversation because of the challenge filling vacancies on committees and the lack of interest of community members applying for open volunteer positions, which can result in a meeting not happening if a member is absent because quorum isn’t met with a two-thirds majority required presence by state law, so it’s tougher to get business done, Becker said.

Commissions and boards, including the public works committee, are required by statute and would not be affected by a committee of a whole ordinance, Becker said.

Advisory committees, such as finance, personnel, arts, public safety and ordinance, would be affected if a change were enacted, Becker said. The committee of the whole would allow the council to hear presentations from various department heads prior to the regular council meeting without having to present the same information twice.

Becker said the council will still have the same power and the change would allow the city to get committee work done without trying to find people to make quorum.

“The rules are a little less stringent there doesn’t have to be a super majority for things for the committee of a whole,” Becker said.