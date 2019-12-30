Reedsburg city administrator reflects on 2019, highlights 2020 projects

City Administrator Tim Becker said 2019 was a very positive year for development in Reedsburg, which he hopes will set the tone for 2020.
“I think we’ve got a lot of good things done,” Becker said when reflecting the city’s accomplishments throughout the year in a Dec. 13 interview with the Times-Press. “There’s a lot of proposed development that’s taken place and I think we are doing well. We’re moving forward.”
Becker said some of the development includes creating more housing opportunities in Reedsburg with Walnut Street Flats and Huntington Park Apartments as well as the council approving a site plan and developers agreement for State Theatres to build a new movie theater on Viking Drive.
Other improvements include the extension of Wengel Drive and the annexation to amend TID 9 on the northwest side of Reedsburg for potential future development.
Personally, Becker said 2019 was a year of transitioning for him after predecessor Stephen Compton resigned at the end of 2018 after an error was discovered in the 2019 budget. Becker served as Reedsburg’s police chief for 13 years and was interim administrator before the council appointed him to the full time position in February.
“It was different,” Becker said. “But thankfully the staff here they are really good so they are able to make that transition a lot easier.”
The city amended the 2019 budget by over $40,000 to qualify for the expenditure restraint program, he said. The common council passed its 2020 budget at $6.8 million in November with taxes decreasing 1.29%, compared to a 6% increase in 2019 as a result of the budget error.
The city updated its budget process to include internal and external sources checking and re-checking the 2020 budget before the council’s final approval.
Becker said Dec. 13, Walnut Street Flats will have its final inspections in December and possibly open in January 2020. The first building of Huntington Park Apartments is on track for opening in the spring, he said. The TID 9 incentives is something the city hopes to keep publicizing to potential developers in 2020, Becker said. Other projects on Reedsburg’s list in 2020 include resurfacing North Dewey Avenue from Ninth Street to Reedsburg Area Medical Center.
Another project the city approved in 2019 and scheduled to open in 2020 is State Theatres new movie theater on 1.41 acres of land Viking Drive. The building will replace Star Cinema on Webb Avenue, which closed due to damage from the 2018 floods. The council approved the site plan in September. Construction was planned to start in the fall 2019 but was pushed back to spring 2020 due to weather, Becker said. He said State Theatre’s anticipating opening date is around Labor Day, he said.
Another project possibly coming in 2020 is the proposed public works shop on Zinga Drive and the police department’s garage expansion, he said. Those projects are scheduled to go out to bid in January with construction expected to begin in the spring, he said. While the public works shop is the first priority for the city out of the two projects, both could be completed in the same year depending how much the bids are, he said.
Becker said another project on the city’s list in 2020 is the city wide revaluation of property because it’s anticipated assessed to equalized value is 86% and state law requires an evaluation. Those evaluations are scheduled for completion in spring 2020 and will be reflected in the 2021 budget, Becker said. The re-evaluation applies fair market value to houses and hasn’t been done in 12 years, Becker said.
2020 census
Besides potential development projects, Reedsburg is gearing up to make sure every resident is counted for the 2020 United States Census in April.
Becker said the census is important because population is linked to federal and state funding. Population is also important for development, especially if the city reaches the 10,000 resident mark. Becker said Reedsburg’s population is about 9,600 residents as of Jan. 1 2019.
“We’re much more attractive if we have a population over 10,000 people,” Becker said. “It would mean a lot in terms of development because that’s what developers are looking for. There’s certain criteria they have to reach.”
Becker said the goal is to account everyone who lives in Reedsburg and to have 100% participation in the census. He said census post cards and forms will be sent in the mail for residents to participate by phone, mail or online. Census workers will be dispatched to make sure those who haven’t filled out a form is accounted for.
“The most important thing is people kind of engage and get counted,” Becker said.
Reedsburg will start spreading word about the census in January 2020 and “pushing to get everyone counted in April.” While the count ends in April 2020, a total count won’t be available until 2021, Becker said.
More information on the 2020 Census is at www.census.gov/en.html.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.