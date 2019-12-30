Reedsburg city administrator reflects on 2019, highlights 2020 projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another project the city approved in 2019 and scheduled to open in 2020 is State Theatres new movie theater on 1.41 acres of land Viking Drive. The building will replace Star Cinema on Webb Avenue, which closed due to damage from the 2018 floods. The council approved the site plan in September. Construction was planned to start in the fall 2019 but was pushed back to spring 2020 due to weather, Becker said. He said State Theatre’s anticipating opening date is around Labor Day, he said.

Another project possibly coming in 2020 is the proposed public works shop on Zinga Drive and the police department’s garage expansion, he said. Those projects are scheduled to go out to bid in January with construction expected to begin in the spring, he said. While the public works shop is the first priority for the city out of the two projects, both could be completed in the same year depending how much the bids are, he said.

Becker said another project on the city’s list in 2020 is the city wide revaluation of property because it’s anticipated assessed to equalized value is 86% and state law requires an evaluation. Those evaluations are scheduled for completion in spring 2020 and will be reflected in the 2021 budget, Becker said. The re-evaluation applies fair market value to houses and hasn’t been done in 12 years, Becker said.

2020 census