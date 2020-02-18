Reedsburg city council approves six month trial suspension of three advisory committees

Three of Reedsburg's advisory committees are suspended for a six month trial period in lieu of having topics normally presented to committees at separate meetings go to the common council. The action is to see if the city wants to form a committee of the whole in the future to address the challenges of filling vacancies.

The council unanimously approved the trial suspension of the ordinance, public safety and finance committee at its Feb. 10 meeting, pending committee notification, and having items from those committees report to the common council for review during its normal meeting. Second District Alderperson Mike Gargano was absent.

City Administrator Tim Becker said in a separate interview after the meeting all the three committees have been notified about the trial suspension.

The suspension means the advisory committees non-council members, or citizen members, will have a six month “hiatus” from their duties, Becker said. Becker and City Attorney Derek Horkan said members of the ordinance committee will still have some duties because of responsibilities approving or hearing appeals regarding permits and licenses.

“We want to make sure we keep that in effect so that ordinance committee can take care of those appeals if they come about,” Horkan said.