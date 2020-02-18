Reedsburg city council approves six month trial suspension of three advisory committees

Three of Reedsburg's advisory committees are suspended for a six month trial period in lieu of having topics normally presented to committees at separate meetings go to the common council. The action is to see if the city wants to form a committee of the whole in the future to address the challenges of filling vacancies.
The council unanimously approved the trial suspension of the ordinance, public safety and finance committee at its Feb. 10 meeting, pending committee notification, and having items from those committees report to the common council for review during its normal meeting. Second District Alderperson Mike Gargano was absent.
City Administrator Tim Becker said in a separate interview after the meeting all the three committees have been notified about the trial suspension.
The suspension means the advisory committees non-council members, or citizen members, will have a six month “hiatus” from their duties, Becker said. Becker and City Attorney Derek Horkan said members of the ordinance committee will still have some duties because of responsibilities approving or hearing appeals regarding permits and licenses.
“We want to make sure we keep that in effect so that ordinance committee can take care of those appeals if they come about,” Horkan said.
Becker said the council will reevaluate the need to establish a committee of the whole after the at the end of the trial period for those three advisory committees to see if it wants to permanently make the change.
The council discussed the idea of possibly combining some of the advisory committees into one that would consist of mainly council members to formulate a committee of the whole at its Jan. 27 meeting, taking no action on the item for Becker do more research. The finance committee discussed the possibility at its meeting held prior to the council meeting Feb. 10.
The suspension of the three committees will save time for those presenting information, like the annual budget, at only one meeting instead of two, he said.
“It streamlines the process considerably,” Becker said. He said the meetings will still be open to the public.
Becker said one of the disadvantages of combining the committees into the council meeting is it takes away citizen members input on committees and commission, but on the other side filling those citizen member vacancies has been a challenge.
Multiple vacancies leads to the possibility of not getting business done if a member is absent from a meeting because quorum isn’t met, which requires two-thirds majority presence by state law. It could also mean one person participating on multiple committees, he said.
“This would be a little bit easier on us and a little bit easier on the committees that sometimes don’t meet because they don’t have a quorum,” he said.
Second District Alderperson Jason Schulte said he liked the idea of the topics from the three advisory boards reporting to the common council.
“I don’t see the need to have another meeting earlier to discuss these topics when we’ve been just discussing them here anyways,” Schulte said.
Fourth District Alderperson Dave Knudsen agreed with Schulte because of combining only three out of Reedsburg’s committees instead of all of all eight.
