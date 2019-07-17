The first step to possibly establishing city bike routes was approved by the Reedsburg Plan Commission.
At its July 9 meeting, the plan commission approved moving forward with proposed bike routes on the streets around the city, along with signage to inform riders and ongoing traffic of the route.
City Planner/Building Inspector Brian Duvalle plans to meet with the town of Reedsburg and School District of Reedsburg to discuss the proposed routes, since some overlap into the town and the school district. Duvalle estimated the routes and signage could go to the council sometime this fall. He plans to apply for funding from the Room Tax Commission to cover the estimated cost of the signage — about $1,000-$2,000.
Duvalle presented plans from the city’s 2014 bike, pedestrian and snowmobile plan with some changes in the proposed routes, eliminating Main Street and Granite Avenue. One of the proposed route would begin near the 400 State Trail, take bikers through a loop around the city along South Dewey Avenue, Ski Hill Road, Old Loganville Road onto K Street and Alexander Avenue.
Duvalle said Reedsburg currently doesn’t have an officially marked bike trail on city streets. East Main Street and Dewey Avenue have bike lanes and bikers can ride anywhere on city streets, he said.
“They are allowed there now… we’re just designating this specifically as a certain route,” Duvalle said.
Commission Member Greg Finkel suggested establishing a route out by Prairie Ridge Intermediate School on Reedsburg Road, connecting it to Golf Course Road and Ski Hill Road. Finkel spoke of his bike enthusiasts neighbor who is “always looking for new routes” to challenge himself.
“If we are going to do this let’s do it right,” Finkel said. “If I were a bike rider then you’ve got some hills that are going to challenge (riders) for the more advance people.”
City Engineer/Public Works Director Steve Zibell, who regularly bikes, said posting signage would be a good idea to keep traffic aware of the possibility of bikers on the road. Zibell said he rides out on County Highway K and Lake Redstone area because the traffic isn’t as heavy. He avoids the east and south side of Reedsburg because of the heavy traffic in that area, he said.
Developing a trail network around and through the city to connect riders to other parts of Reedsburg and county parks is listed in the city’s 2014 bicycle, pedestrian and snowmobile plan. Another part of the plan is establishing bike stations at the Chamber Depot. At its June meeting, the council approved $5,500 to install a bike repair station, including a vending machine for small bike parts, and signage at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce for bikers to utilize.
Plan Commission Member Dave Knudsen said the idea of the bike plan was to attract those riding along the 400 State Trail, with the start of its 22 mile route beginning at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Railroad Street, and also give those visiting Reedsburg a chance to see more of the city while providing residents another recreational opportunity.
Other business
The commission took no action regarding an assessor’s plat for the 900 block of 4th Street.
