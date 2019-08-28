Reedsburg’s ordinance committee delayed voting on a proposed ordinance that would open all city streets to ATV/UTV access to give the city attorney more time to research its restrictions.
City Attorney Derek Horkan said he wanted to conduct more research because he was concerned the restrictions approved by the plan commission was expanding beyond the city’s authority based on language written in Chapter 23.33 (11) (am) (1) allowing county, town, city, or village to enact an ordinance that is in strict conformity with the state statute.
“The question is does the statue allow us to expand beyond what the statute provides for,” Horkan said. “They have the language in there about strict compliance and does that then restrict us? That’s the question.”
While he understands surrounding municipalities have adopted similar restrictive ordinances the state statute’s language doesn’t present a clear picture for the types of restrictions municipalities can set. An example Horkan gave was state statute does not refer to an ATV as a motorized vehicle, so an operator’s license isn’t required to operate one. State statute defines an ATV as a “commercially designed and manufactured motor-driven device.”
“Those nuances is what we are trying to figure out,” Horkan said. “I understand it’s been imposed in other municipalities but I want to make sure it’s good to go.”
After discussion, the ordinance committee decided it was best to hold off on the matter, taking no action on the item at its Aug. 26 meeting. Horkan will review the ordinance and bring it back to the committee at its Sept. 23 meeting.
The plan commission approved the ordinance with the restrictions at its Aug. 13 meeting. The city’s proposed ordinance would open all city streets to ATV/UTV access with restrictions requiring operators be at least 16-years-old, have a valid license, proof of insurance and no open alcoholic beverages, the same as the one put in place by Sauk County. The DNR website states ATV operators must be at least 12-years-old and compete a safety course. UTV’s operators must be at least 16-years-old.
The Reedsburg common council did not review the item at its regular 7 p.m. meeting following the ordinance committee meeting.
The council set two other public hearings for Sept. 9. One regards revising the current emergency management ordinance to reflect existing practices in the city. The emergency management’s original ordinance is from 1970. The second regards a proposed 30% decrease in the impact fees for the water utility based on the utility’s recent water impact fees report.
Recycling changes
Changes will be coming to the city’s recycling program.
The council approved renewing its garbage and recycling pickup contract with Peterson Sanitation from 2020-2026. The city’s garbage pickup company wants to implement a new one pass system automated trucks to pick up garbage and recycling with a robotic arm, so new totes will be issued to residents.
Existing garbage totes are 65-gallons while a small recycle bin is about 15-gallons. The new proposal would require the company to give residents a larger 95-gallon recycle container for all recycling along with an optional 95-gallon garbage tote.
Recycling will be picked up every other week rather than once a week while trash pickup will continue once a week. Peterson Sanitation President Doug Enke said his goal is to implement the changes in the recycling program this December and provide residents with an updated calendar and information beforehand.
Current rates are $12.34 per month. The updated contract keeps rates the same through 2020 and 2021 with a proposed 3% annual increase per year starting in 2022.
Other business
The council unanimously approved signing an agreement with the Department of Employee Trust Funds to continue in the Wisconsin Public Employers Group Health Insurance program. The council also approved exempting the city from paying the Sauk County Library tax because it levy’s in excess of the amount calculated in the county’s ordinance. Both are items reviewed annually by the council.
