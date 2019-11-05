Reedsburg’s ordinance committee approved changes to a proposed ordinance that would expand all terrain and utility task vehicle access to all city streets.
The ordinance committee approved the proposal at its Oct. 28 meeting. The item will go to the council for further review, which will happen at its Nov. 11 meeting with a second reading of the proposal. A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at Reedsburg City Hall before final action is taken.
Some of the changes presented at the ordinance meeting include clarification and language changes on where ATV’s can drive, including “all public streets and alleys except connecting highways within the City of Reedsburg as posted,” according to the ordinance. City Attorney Derek Horkan said the language change was suggested by the Department of Transportation for uniformity.
You have free articles remaining.
If approved by the council, ATV’s and UTV’s will be allowed to drive on all city streets including Main Street, South Albert Avenue, Pine Street and South Webb Avenue. Restrictions on the proposed ordinance says driver’s must be least 16-years-old to operate an ATV/UTV, possess a valid driver’s license, have proof of insurance, no open alcoholic beverages and be on the road from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The council adopted its ATV ordinance in 2016, allowing ATV and UTV’s access to about four miles of roads in the city, including South Dewey Avenue, Railroad Street and Viking Drive.
Sauk Ridge Runners ATV Club asked the city at an August plan commission meeting about making the changes to keep up with some of the other municipalities and villages implementing similar regulations and eliminate confusion and frustration for those driving from the east to the west side of the city.
While it was approved from the commission, the committee delayed voting on the item at its Aug. 28 meeting until further review from Horkan. The council set the public hearing for the item at its Oct. 14 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)