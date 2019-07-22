The city is moving forward with plans to install a splash pad in Reedsburg.
The parks and recreation committee discussed ideas for adding the pad at its July 16 meeting at city hall. The committee unanimously approved the presented concept splash pad design and to move the project forward. Discussions with city staff and Mayor David Estes focused on possible directions for the project, including looking at engineering and safety components.
The splash pad is a part of the city's aquatic study with MSA, which also looks at potential upgrades to the municipal pool at Webb Park.
MSA Senior Project Engineer Raine Gardner shared the concept idea for a flow through system splash pad. Going off the concept name Beaver Springs, the design includes a nature theme including a river, a dam with chewed wood, water cannons with beaver heads and seating for parents inside and outside the pad.
“It’s a very unique pad,” Gardner said. “The way they intertwine the different features and how we laid out the pad itself.”
The design includes extra sidewalks to connect to existing shelters, bike racks, seating and parking around the pad. The 3,000 square foot design placed the project at the south side of Webb Park, slightly northeast of the existing municipal pool.
Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott said the idea for choosing the location is because the area has access to water and electricity. The city is also considering Nishan Park as another potential location.
Commission Member Tom Seamonson asked about safety with the two-way traffic lane entering and exiting Webb Park. The commission discussed other safety measures to control traffic, including eliminating a portion of the lane towards the end of Webb Park until it reaches the proposed project. No action was taken.
Commission Member Jake Stanek asked how much costs would amount for electric and water. Scott said he didn’t have an estimate but it depends on the pad’s features and how much water each feature uses.
“Once we get that nailed down then we’ll get an estimate,” Scott said.
Preliminary estimates for the splash pad equipment are over $730,000, not including other amenities like adding additional playgrounds and connecting sidewalks to nearby shelters already at Webb Park. The estimate gives the city an idea of what the costs are and where to look for potential ways to reduce costs.
The splash pad was the idea of Reedsburg resident Jacob Miller, who battled cancer and wanted to find a way to give back to the community. Miller has been working with Viking Village Foods General Manager Pam Coy and Reedsburg Mayor David Estes on fundraising efforts. In a follow up email, Scott said almost $7,600 have been raised so far for the project.
According to the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce website, Viking Village Foods is planning a splash pad cookout fundraiser every Friday starting Aug. 2 until the end of the month. The city also has a fund set up for anyone who wishes to donate towards the project. Anyone considering donating can call Scott at 608-415-0446
Eagle Scout project
The commission gave a local Boy Scout the go ahead to construct duck houses in two nature areas along the Baraboo River in Reedsburg for his Eagle Scout project.
Boy Scout Troop Member 247 Gunnar Glick plans to construct 15 wood duck houses in the Smith Conservancy and the Roger Popple Trail.
Glick presented his project plans to the commission, which consist of components to keep predators from attacking the duck houses and a nest box for them to live. He told the commission his goal with the project is to increase wood duck population and bring more wildlife into the Roger Popple Trail and Smith Conservancy.
He hopes to complete the project in the middle of August. However, the timeline depends if the project receives approval from the Boy Scout Council for him to start the project he said.
Other business
The commission approved to pay $280 for damage done to a fence by a park employee while mowing.
