Reedsburg is continuing its discussions on how to fund a splash pad with its estimated $750,000 price tag.
At its Sept. 17 meeting, the parks and recreation committee discussed possible grant opportunities to help with the costs of the project. No action was taken on the grant opportunities but the committee continued its discussion on the design of the splash pad, approving to accept the splash pad study from MSA Professional Services to move forward in the project’s next step.
The city is looking into applying for the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship grant program from the Department of Natural Resources, which would offer 50% of the cost share to aid in the development of a local park, according to the grant application. The deadline to apply for the grant is May 1. Common funded projects include construction of river front amenities, park shelters, restroom facilities, hiking trails and bike paths, according to the grant application.
The city is planning to place the proposed project in Webb Park, which sits next to the Baraboo River and the Popple Nature area trail.
Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott said he will meet with Viking Village Foods General Manager Pam Coy to discuss other fundraising opportunities for the splash pad. He said the city will approach local businesses in the Reedsburg area to request if they want to sponsor a piece of equipment and see what foundations are available for the city to apply for additional funds.
Coy is helping with fundraising efforts for the project, which came from the idea of Reedsburg resident and childhood cancer survivor Jacob Miller. The city is looking to start construction of the project in 2021. Scott said the project could start in the fall of 2020 if funding allows.
You have free articles remaining.
He said engineering for the project is budgeted for 2020, which has yet to seek council approval in the overall budget process scheduled to begin in October.
The concept timeline provided in the splash pad study was stretched out into three phases in a three-year period, with bidding scheduled to begin in winter 2021 and construction of the splash pad beginning that spring, to give the city more of a strategy for funding and further developments of the splash pad.
Members of the committee want to see if those phases can be combined into one to complete the project faster to qualify for the stewardship grant.
The committee also approved setting the project into the city’s five-year action plan to apply for the grant money. The action plan puts the splash pad’s construction timeline at 2021 and listed as a “high priority need.”
The city fund for donations towards the splash pad has reached about $10,000, Scott said. Those who want to make donation toward the project can stop in at city hall at 134 South Locust Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)