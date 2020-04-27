Reedsburg Common Council elects new president

A sitting member of the Reedsburg Common Council was elected to serve as council president.
The council approved with a 9-0 vote to elect Fourth District Alderperson Tom Seamonson to the one-year position at the council’s re-organization meeting April 21. City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said all the council members met virtually through Zoom with only Mayor David Estes, City Administrator Tim Becker and himself present at city hall to conduct the meeting to meet social distancing requirements with the coronavirus pandemic.
Crosetto said Seamonson was the only council member nominated to serve as council president. He succeeds Council Member Dave Knudsen, who held the title last year.
The council president presides over a meeting in the mayor’s absence, Crosetto said. Seamonson was appointed in 2018 to fill out the rest of predecessor Jim Heuer’s term after he resigned to take another job in Texas. Seamonson’s term will expire in 2021. He also served as an council member from 2006 to 2012.
In an April 27 interview, Seamonson said it is the first time he has served as council president and was humbled by the selection from his fellow council members.
“I think there is more people on there that probably deserve it more than I do at this time but I respect their decision on what they did,” Seamonson said. “I don’t know how to put it, I just feel very blessed that they’ve chose me.”
Mayor David Estes and council members Phil Peterson, Jason Schulte and Craig Braunschweig were sworn in one at a time prior to the meeting to meet social distancing requirements, Crosetto said. All four ran uncontested in the April 7 election.
Other business
The council approved a list of mayoral appointments to boards, committees and commissions for the year.
The council approved to reappoint LaRowe Gerlach Taggart as the city attorney for a one-year term. Its billing rate was originally requested to increase to $160 per hour, an increase of $5, but later withdrawn due to the coronavirus pandemic. Billing will be kept the same at $155 per hour for the year.
The council approved to select public depositories for city funds for the year, including Associated Bank, BMO Harris Bank N.A., Community First Bank, Oakdale Credit Union, Reedsburg State Bank, Westby Co-op Credit Union, Local Government Investment Pool and American Depository Management.
The council approved to identify the Reedsburg Independent as the official newspaper for Reedsburg.
