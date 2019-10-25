Reedsburg is in preliminary discussions about potentially allowing a skydiving school to expand its business at the airport.
At the airport commission’s Oct. 24 meeting, Airport Manager Tom Parker said Partrick Permenter of Wolfpack Group LLC approached the airport about the possibility. The item was only discussed and no action was taken.
Parker said he would talk with Permenter about using the airport property as a base with a remote landing location at a further distance and bring the item back to commission for further discussion. Other logistics still need ironing out, including possible insurance increases and if the business would have a permanent or temporary building on site or use the airport building.
Parker said the Wolfpack Group is looking to attract thrill seekers from the Wisconsin Dells area looking to skydive. He said the owners contacted the Baraboo Airport about possibility of hosting it there, but had concern about the heavy air traffic around the airport.
The school is currently skydiving in East Troy. Parker said the owners of Wolfpack Group looked at a possible landing spot by the city equipment hanger during a tour of the Reedsburg Municipal Airport. The location caused some concerns with members of the commission due to the space and possibly interfering with airport traffic.
While there are positives of increased fuel sales, tourism and business to the area and airport if the business sets up shop in Reedsburg, Parker said local pilots are in opposition of the idea because of the safety risk and the challenges it presents those flying into the airport.
John Chamberlin, a member of the airport commission and a pilot, saw both sides of the spectrum. He said allowing a skydiving business in Reedsburg could possibly increase business and activity at the airport, but it could present a challenge and safety risk for those who don’t use or have a radio in their planes to inform other air traffic a skydiver is about to jump.
As a pilot, he ran into similar situations.
“For me, it was a hassle because they would kind of take over the airport for the time,” Chamberlin said.
The commission discussed other concerns including insurance costs increasing 50% from the city’s current policy due to liability could present a challenge for student pilots going through necessary training to receive their licenses. While Wolf Pack has a waiver form, the commission was concerned of the risk a potential lawsuit in the case of a major accident or death.
Other business
The commission went into closed session to discuss renewing its five-year contract for taxi service. When it reconvened into open session, the commission approved recommending to council to choose Running Inc. for its taxi service starting Jan. 1 2020 until Jan. 1 2025. A total of three companies were up for consideration, with the other two FDS Enterprises and Abby Vans, Inc. FDS Enterprises is the city’s current taxi service provider.
