Reedsburg could borrow $7 million for public works, police station expansion, will go to council for final approval April 13

Zibell said Reedsburg is working on applying for a WPPI Energy grant to cut down on the costs for the solar panels, which could reduce the total amount by half.

A total of six bids were considered for each project, including Fowler and Hammer for $6 million for the public works building and $1.73 million for the police station expansion, Harmony and Construction Management at $5.8 million for the public works building and $1.75 million for the police station expansion and Vogel Bros Building at $5.3 million for the public works building and $1.735 million for the police garage expansion. Friede and Associates also submitted a bid for the police department expansion at $1.76 million.

The public works building, proposed for South Wengel Drive, will replace Reedsburg’s current building on Walnut Street, which is prone to flooding with its location in a flood plain. Proposed plans for the building include sharing a common area for the public works and parks department personnel with a kitchen and a 50-person break room/training area, along with a new pit and service area for employees to fix vehicles, a new welding bay to lift equipment and storage building to switch out seasonal equipment.

The expansion of the police station will be in the parking lot towards the west of the existing 20-year-old building on South Park Street. The existing garage will convert into a sally port and detectives' bull pen. The new garage will have 14 interior parking stalls for police vehicles, 20 patrol lockers, a wash bay and an impound bay for evidence processing.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.