Reedsburg could borrow $7 million for public works, police station expansion, will go to council for final approval April 13

The costs to construct Reedsburg’s new public works building and expansion of the police station could come in at about $2 million less than what officials originally predicted.
City Administrator Tim Becker said at a special public works committee meeting March 25 Reedsburg might need to borrow about $7.4 million to cover the costs of both projects, less than the $9 million budgeted earlier this year.
At the meeting, the public works committee approved to recommend to the council to award the low bid from Friede and Associates at $5.2 million to construct the new 42,000 square foot public works/parks department building and Mike Koenig Construction at $1.6 million for the police station expansion for a total of $6.9 million for both projects. The committee also approved to recommend to the council a bid for a salt brine maker from Cargill Deicing Technology at $29,700 and a quote from All Sky Energy at $42,700 for solar panels for the new public works garage.
The items will need further review and final approval from the council, which will take place at its April 13 meeting, Zibell said. ADCI Architect David Cameron, who was present at the meeting, said anticipated construction of the public works building could start in April 2020 and conclude in February 2021. He said the police garage expansion could be completed by Dec. 15.
Zibell said Reedsburg is working on applying for a WPPI Energy grant to cut down on the costs for the solar panels, which could reduce the total amount by half.
A total of six bids were considered for each project, including Fowler and Hammer for $6 million for the public works building and $1.73 million for the police station expansion, Harmony and Construction Management at $5.8 million for the public works building and $1.75 million for the police station expansion and Vogel Bros Building at $5.3 million for the public works building and $1.735 million for the police garage expansion. Friede and Associates also submitted a bid for the police department expansion at $1.76 million.
The public works building, proposed for South Wengel Drive, will replace Reedsburg’s current building on Walnut Street, which is prone to flooding with its location in a flood plain. Proposed plans for the building include sharing a common area for the public works and parks department personnel with a kitchen and a 50-person break room/training area, along with a new pit and service area for employees to fix vehicles, a new welding bay to lift equipment and storage building to switch out seasonal equipment.
The expansion of the police station will be in the parking lot towards the west of the existing 20-year-old building on South Park Street. The existing garage will convert into a sally port and detectives' bull pen. The new garage will have 14 interior parking stalls for police vehicles, 20 patrol lockers, a wash bay and an impound bay for evidence processing.
