Reedsburg could change park name

Besides approving to rename North Park, the committee also discussed and approved temporary and generic names for three park areas in the city. Renaming the parks, even with a short-term name, will incorporate it in the Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan to receive grants and keep a geographic record of the park for emergency vehicles and city to identify the location, Peterson said. The council recently added the proposed splash park plan to the plan to become eligible for funding for the project.

The area from the skate park and the encompasses both sides of the Baraboo River, including lots lost to the 2008 flood on the west side of Granite Avenue, was named the Granite Avenue Recreation Area. The Smith Conservancy and Plenke’s Pond are not included in the area because its private land, Peterson said said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The committee also approved generic names for the upcoming park on the corner of 20th Street and Cottontail Lane to 20th Street Park and the area of County Highway V to the Northwest Recreation Area. The site has a brush dump pile and 20 acres set aside for an architect student with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to complete a capstone project.

Those items will still go to council for review and potential action. Signs will not be included in those names.