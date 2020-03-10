Reedsburg could change short term rental ordinance

Reedsburg could change its guidelines regarding tourist rooming houses or short term rentals, such as an AirBNB.
The common council approved to set a public hearing at its March 9 meeting to further discuss the proposed changes and potentially take final action on the item. Third District Alderperson Calvin Craker was absent. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 13 at Reedsburg City Hall.
According to the proposed changes and City Planner/Building Inspector Brian Duvalle, the property owner may operate one non-owner occupied tourist rooming house and adds the possibility of revoking a license if two to three nuisance violations occur during an annual license period following a hearing by the ordinance committee.
Reedsburg’s ordinance currently states the property must be owner occupied for use as a tourist rooming house. All other requirements, such as state license and application renewal, will remain unchanged.
Duvalle said the original conditions were set because of numerous complaints regarding one of the properties at the time the ordinance was adopted three years ago, when Reedsburg had three properties described as tourist rooming houses. He said the item was brought back to the council for review when two residents requested the ordinance change to use a property they own, but do not reside in, as a short term rental.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection website defines a tourist rooming house as establishment’s vacation homes, cabins, and cottages that are rented out to tourists and transients for a short period of time, in which sleeping accommodations are offered for pay to tourists or transients. It does not include hotels and motels, private boarding or rooming houses not accommodating tourists or transients, or bed and breakfast establishments, according to the website.
The establishments for tourist rooming houses must have a state license and register with the city clerk/treasurer, according to the municipal ordinance.
Other business
The council unanimously approved a transition plan under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal requirement under title II of the law. The plan lists existing changes and needed improvements in the future regarding providing accessibility to Reedsburg’s facilities and programs.
The council unanimously approved to annex a 1.53 acre parcel of residential land on Fawn Valley Drive from the town to the city of Reedsburg.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.