Reedsburg could change short term rental ordinance

Reedsburg could change its guidelines regarding tourist rooming houses or short term rentals, such as an AirBNB.

The common council approved to set a public hearing at its March 9 meeting to further discuss the proposed changes and potentially take final action on the item. Third District Alderperson Calvin Craker was absent. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 13 at Reedsburg City Hall.

According to the proposed changes and City Planner/Building Inspector Brian Duvalle, the property owner may operate one non-owner occupied tourist rooming house and adds the possibility of revoking a license if two to three nuisance violations occur during an annual license period following a hearing by the ordinance committee.

Reedsburg’s ordinance currently states the property must be owner occupied for use as a tourist rooming house. All other requirements, such as state license and application renewal, will remain unchanged.