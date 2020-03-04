Reedsburg could separate airport land

The land where Reedsburg’s VFW building sits could become city property.

The airport commission reviewed updated information of possibly creating a certified survey map to separate the land to become city property because of the legality of keeping it as airport property at its Feb. 27 meeting at the municipal airport. No action was taken.

Public Works Director/City Engineer Steve Zibell and MSA Project Manager Jeremy Roberts said the reason for proposing to separate the slightly over one-acre parcel of land from the airport is to meet compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration rules for airport property to be used for aeronautics purposes, not commercial use.

Federal requirements set by the Federal Aviation Administration would require a lease at the market rate value of the parcel if it isn’t used for aeronautics purposes, which could be expensive, they said.

Reedsburg plans to purchase the land from the airport if federal and state aeronautic officials approve to release the land, Zibell said. Reedsburg will also need to rewrite its lease with Reedsburg’s VFW Post 1916 to utilize the land if it purchases it from the airport. The VFW building will still be owned by the Reedsburg VFW Post.