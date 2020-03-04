Reedsburg could separate airport land

The land where Reedsburg’s VFW building sits could become city property.
The airport commission reviewed updated information of possibly creating a certified survey map to separate the land to become city property because of the legality of keeping it as airport property at its Feb. 27 meeting at the municipal airport. No action was taken.
Public Works Director/City Engineer Steve Zibell and MSA Project Manager Jeremy Roberts said the reason for proposing to separate the slightly over one-acre parcel of land from the airport is to meet compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration rules for airport property to be used for aeronautics purposes, not commercial use.
Federal requirements set by the Federal Aviation Administration would require a lease at the market rate value of the parcel if it isn’t used for aeronautics purposes, which could be expensive, they said.
Reedsburg plans to purchase the land from the airport if federal and state aeronautic officials approve to release the land, Zibell said. Reedsburg will also need to rewrite its lease with Reedsburg’s VFW Post 1916 to utilize the land if it purchases it from the airport. The VFW building will still be owned by the Reedsburg VFW Post.
“Nothing will change. No one is really going to notice a difference,” Zibell said. “It’s just a legality of getting that property broken off the airport property.”
While the VFW building is owned by Reedsburg’s VFW Post 1916, the 1.07 acres of land where it sits is on the municipal airport grounds, at the north to north east corner of the airport, Zibell said. Reedsburg leases the land to the Reedsburg VFW post for $20 per year from the original lease document written in the 1970s.
Roberts said the draft of the certified survey map work was completed in early February and next steps are to complete other requirements for federal and state aeronautic officials to review the request, a process that could take until May.
Roberts said the transaction could be completed this fall depending on the schedule of the Federal Aviation Administration. Zibell said the item will also need to go through the airport commission and the council for further review if federal and state officials give the release its stamp of approval. The certified survey map will also have to go through plan commission review.
