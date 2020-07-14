Reedsburg council approves preliminary $1.5 million capital improvement, $400,000 equipment plans for 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As budget season inches closer, Reedsburg officials took the first step to piecing together an idea of what projects and equipment will be purchased in 2021.

The council unanimously approved preliminary budgets for the $1.5 million capital improvement plan and $400,600 capital equipment plan at its July 13 regular council meeting. Fourth District Alderperson Tom Seamonson presided over the meeting as council president with Mayor David Estes absent.

Both budgets are an outline for projects the city plans to complete and equipment to purchase in 2021. The final budget will be approved later this fall, along with the tax levy. Last year, the capital improvement and equipment plans made up $446,000 and $270,000 of the $5.6 million tax levy, respectively.

City Administrator Tim Becker said the preliminary capital improvement plan includes $350,000 for the new splash pad Reedsburg is planning to build at Webb Park and $150,000 for renovating the current bathroom at City Park. Both items are included in the total $581,000 budget for parks improvements for next year.