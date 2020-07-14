Reedsburg council approves preliminary $1.5 million capital improvement, $400,000 equipment plans for 2021

As budget season inches closer, Reedsburg officials took the first step to piecing together an idea of what projects and equipment will be purchased in 2021.
The council unanimously approved preliminary budgets for the $1.5 million capital improvement plan and $400,600 capital equipment plan at its July 13 regular council meeting. Fourth District Alderperson Tom Seamonson presided over the meeting as council president with Mayor David Estes absent.
Both budgets are an outline for projects the city plans to complete and equipment to purchase in 2021. The final budget will be approved later this fall, along with the tax levy. Last year, the capital improvement and equipment plans made up $446,000 and $270,000 of the $5.6 million tax levy, respectively.
Reedsburg officials anticipate not raising property taxes, higher pay raise for city employees in 2021 budget
City Administrator Tim Becker said the preliminary capital improvement plan includes $350,000 for the new splash pad Reedsburg is planning to build at Webb Park and $150,000 for renovating the current bathroom at City Park. Both items are included in the total $581,000 budget for parks improvements for next year.
One change Becker mentioned is the city plans to hire a firm to complete the 20-year update to the comprehensive plan, which provides a road map for how the city will grow, while city officials will complete the 10-year update due in 2023. More than $840,000 will be budgeted towards street projects for the year.
Becker also said the capital equipment plan includes $200,000 for the public works department to purchase a new dump truck. The expense brings the public works equipment budget to $229,000, and increase from only $30,000 last year. Other expenses listed include $15,000 for the fire department equipment, $18,000 for the library and $124,000 for the police department.
The council also approved a financial policy, which lists the city’s procedures for handling funds in one document. Eight sections are listed from purchasing, accounting, investment policy and internal controls. City Clerk/Treasurer Jacob Crosetto said the document creates an easier way to look up Reedsburg’s policies rather than searching other documents where the policies are currently listed from the employee handbook, ordinances to state statue references for investment policy.
Ordinance changes
The council unanimously updated its ordinances to reflect changes it recently made to disband the finance and public safety committee and keep the ordinance committee on an as-needed basis to review appeals. The council also made changes to its budget ordinance, removing the reference for reviewing the budget from the finance committee to the council. All items originally presented at those meetings will go to the council for review.
First District Alderperson David Moon, who served on the public safety committee, suggested the council read the statistics from the police reports to continue to share that information publicly.
The council approved to start the process of disbanding the advisory committees after a six- month trial suspension that began in February, due to the challenges of finding people to serve on committees.
The council also approved an ordinance update to reflect changes to place a stop sign on Zinga Drive, where it intersects with South Wengel Drive with the new public works shop being constructed on South Wengel Drive.
Other business
A proclamation was presented recognizing Donald “Curly” Dederich on his retirement and his service to the city as an employee for 42 years. Alderperson-at-Large Brandt Werner also announced it will be his last meeting as a council member as he is moving to Florida. The city announced on its website and Facebook page July 14 it is looking for candidates to fill the vacancy. Those interested can apply by filling out the application on the city’s website or in-person at City Hall and contact Mayor Dave Estes at 608-524-6404 or by email at mayor@ci.reedsburg.wi.us.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
