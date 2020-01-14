Reedsburg council approves sex offender ordinance changes

“If we win it or if we lose it, it will be very expensive,” Becker said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One Reedsburg resident who said her daughter was sexually assaulted, called the changes “atrocious” because “the victims just keep getting victimized.” She asked the council for direction on where to go or who to talk to further oppose the new ordinance.

“My daughter, who is now nine, lives in fear,” she said. “I’d like to know are there going to be more police watching these people? What about repeat offenders? What about stuff like that? 1,500 feet, 1,200 feet, that’s not enough. (If) you can’t abide by the laws, you should not be able to live in a community with law abiding citizens… What you guys are proposing is that this person should be able to come back in and be allowed to live among us and I am just against that.”

Becker said removing sex offenders entirely from Reedsburg could stop offenders from reporting their location so they can be monitored by law enforcement. Nine sex offenders are listed with a Reedsburg address on the sex offender registry website, but none live inside the city so they can’t be tracked by the police department, Becker said.

He said later on in the meeting he empathized with those in audience who have concerns but the ordinance needs to be updated so it can be maintained.