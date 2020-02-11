Reedsburg council lowers Viking Drive speed limit

The speed limit of two sections of Viking Drive in Reedsburg will decrease.
The common council approved with a 7-1 vote, at its Feb. 10 meeting, to reduce the speed limit along Viking Drive from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour at the intersection of East Main Street heading north to the intersection of Huntington Park Drive and 30 miles per hour between the intersections of Huntington Park Drive and Eighth Street. The speed limit after the stop light on Eighth Street will remain the same at 35 miles per hour.
Alderperson at Large Brandt Werner voted in opposition. Second District Alderperson Mike Gargano was absent.
Public Works Director/City Engineer Steve Zibell said the reason for lowering the speed limit is because crash data shows high amounts of traffic crashes occur there, especially with the amount of driveways along the road leading to businesses like Viking Village Foods and Brewster’s Lanes. Future developments, like Huntington Park Apartments, could also increase traffic, he said.
Zibell said recent speed studies conducted in two spots on Viking Drive found traffic in the 85th percentile driving north on East Main Street and Huntington Park Drive was under 30 miles per hour.
Zibell said the public works committee looked at driveway configurations but determined it would be difficult to enforce. He said one of the future items Reedsburg is looking at to help reduce the amount of crashes is reconstructing Viking Drive with turn lanes if plans to extend the road to the south through the airport property come to fruition. With the project more of a long term future consideration, the immediate solution was lowering the speed limit, he said.
Third District Alderperson Calvin Craker said he’s heard constituents in his district say they are opposed to lowering the speed limit but he thought it would ensure drivers are responsible behind the wheel.
“It’s not about the speed limit it’s about the people that drive recklessly and things like that,” Craker said. “By lowering it that far, that gives people a little more responsibility.”
Werner, who sits as chairperson of the public works committee, said he was opposed to the item because he believed the driveways were more of the issue than the speed and lowering how fast traffic can go wouldn’t fix the amount of crashes.
“I don’t think it’s a solution,” Werner said. “If you look a year from now, I don’t think the traffic or the accidents is going to change hardly at all. Because the problem isn’t the speed, it’s the driveways that we can’t close.”
Fourth District Alderperson Dave Knudsen, who also sits on the public works committee, said he was against lowering the speed limit at first but changed his mind after reviewing the crash report and speed study, which had Department of Transportation recommendations to set the speed limit at what most traffic was driving, so the council needed figure out a solution to the problem.
“For me, it’s the indifference question. It’s the risk management,” Knudsen said. “I agree with Brandt that’s it’s unlikely, in my opinion, it’s going to solve the real problem and that’s the accidents. But we just can’t just turn our heads either and be indifferent to a situation that we’re aware of.”
Other business
The council approved a six month trial suspension of the duties of the ordinance, finance and public safety committees and have the topics from those committees report during the common council’s regular meetings.
The council approved to authorize the parks director to apply for a Department of Natural Resources grant for financial aid for developing the splash pad.
The council approved to amend its ordinance for regular meetings to change the time of meetings from 7 p.m. to at a time designated by the common council. City Administrator Tim Becker said the change is to allow more flexibility with meetings.
The council approved to set a public hearing for March 9 to annex two parcels of land from the town of Reedsburg to the city of Reedsburg.
The council approved to rezone a parcel of land at 152 Eighth Street from R-2 residential to R-3 residential.
Mayor David Estes swore in Detective David Frie to the Reedsburg Police Department.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.