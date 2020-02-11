Reedsburg council lowers Viking Drive speed limit

Zibell said recent speed studies conducted in two spots on Viking Drive found traffic in the 85th percentile driving north on East Main Street and Huntington Park Drive was under 30 miles per hour.

Zibell said the public works committee looked at driveway configurations but determined it would be difficult to enforce. He said one of the future items Reedsburg is looking at to help reduce the amount of crashes is reconstructing Viking Drive with turn lanes if plans to extend the road to the south through the airport property come to fruition. With the project more of a long term future consideration, the immediate solution was lowering the speed limit, he said.

Third District Alderperson Calvin Craker said he’s heard constituents in his district say they are opposed to lowering the speed limit but he thought it would ensure drivers are responsible behind the wheel.

“It’s not about the speed limit it’s about the people that drive recklessly and things like that,” Craker said. “By lowering it that far, that gives people a little more responsibility.”

Werner, who sits as chairperson of the public works committee, said he was opposed to the item because he believed the driveways were more of the issue than the speed and lowering how fast traffic can go wouldn’t fix the amount of crashes.

