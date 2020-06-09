Reedsburg council suspends committees, provides update on FEMA funds from 2018 floods

The Reedsburg Common Council has permanently suspended two of three committees and will keep one committee on an as needed basis after a trial period conducted earlier this year.
The council unanimously approved to suspend the finance and public safety committees at its June 8 regular meeting. The ordinance committee will still maintain its duties on a case-by-case basis for appeal purposes.
With the finance committee suspended, the process for reviewing the annual budget may change. Reedsburg’s current ordinance lists the finance committee as the first to review the budget before it is submitted to the council for final review and adoption.
City Administrator Tim Becker said at the meeting budget review would possibly be hosted into special council meeting sessions and workshops depending on what the council orders, rather than several meetings between the finance committee and joint finance and council meetings like in prior years.
In February, the council approved to conduct a six-month trial suspension of the three committees and have topics normally presented at those meetings to go before the council for review. It was a route Reedsburg officials decided to take to address the struggle with finding citizen members to serve on committees and meeting quorum to hold a meeting due to vacancies.
Becker suggested to the council it might be easier to keep the ordinance committee on an as needed basis but he also presented other options it could take, either find another appeal body to review certain cases or suspend the committees for another six months and wait until after the budget season to review the suspension's effects on operations.
Third District Alderperson Phil Peterson said he felt comfortable with Becker’s suggestion of starting the process to remove the public safety and finance committee and maintaining the ordinance committee on an as needed basis.
FEMA update
Reedsburg officials provided an update of the FEMA process and the potential on receiving funds for the properties that sustained damage from the 2018 floods.
Becker said $2 million of state funds are available to help with over $10 million of requests for buyouts through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Program. City Planner/Building Inspector Brian Duvalle said the $2 million money from the DNR can be used to fund the 12.5% match the city is responsible for in the buyout program. There hasn't been word on any potential buyouts from FEMA.
Duvalle said at the meeting FEMA’s share of the grant had more requests than the estimated $10 million in available funding for buyouts. Through the Hazard Mitigation Program, FEMA pays for 75% of a buyout while state and municipal funds pick up 12.5% each.
Because of the shortage of FEMA funds, Reedsburg’s requests for buyouts have been “tiered and prioritized” for eligibility, Becker said. Duvalle said five properties fall within the DNR’s tier 1 category, properties in the floodway and at highest risk for future flooding. A total of 18 properties in Reedsburg were ruled substantially damaged and eligible for potential buyouts after the late summer floods in 2018.
Becker said Reedsburg could have estimated expenditures outside of the buyouts ranging from $150,000 to $400,000 and has the funds available through Community Development Block Grant Close money to cover those expenses. Another property buyout might result in a 50-50 cost split rather than the city’s portion of 12.5%, Becker said.
“We don’t want our residents to fall short because we weren’t prepared, we were ready to go as soon as the feds and the state tell us that we can,” Becker said. “I wanted to make you guys are aware the slow down isn’t on our side at all. It’s on the federal side.”
Another update on funding, Becker said 33 businesses applied for and were given a small business emergency fund loan through a program that provided city money to help small businesses in Reedsburg that had to shut down or reduce operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $165,000 of local funds were given out to small businesses, Becker said.
Other business
The council approved writing off personal property taxes of $2,497.68 of noncollectable personal property taxes from Shopko Hometown. The company filed for bankruptcy in early 2019 and all store locations closed last June.
The council approved a claim filed for $1,395.06 for damage to a parked vehicle by a city vehicle.
Mayor David Estes swore in Police Officer Jeremy Drexler as a member of the Reedsburg Police Department.
The council approved to recognize May 9, 2020 as International Migratory Bird Day.
