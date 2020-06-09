Reedsburg council suspends committees, provides update on FEMA funds from 2018 floods

Becker suggested to the council it might be easier to keep the ordinance committee on an as needed basis but he also presented other options it could take, either find another appeal body to review certain cases or suspend the committees for another six months and wait until after the budget season to review the suspension's effects on operations.

Third District Alderperson Phil Peterson said he felt comfortable with Becker’s suggestion of starting the process to remove the public safety and finance committee and maintaining the ordinance committee on an as needed basis.

FEMA update

Reedsburg officials provided an update of the FEMA process and the potential on receiving funds for the properties that sustained damage from the 2018 floods.

Becker said $2 million of state funds are available to help with over $10 million of requests for buyouts through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Program. City Planner/Building Inspector Brian Duvalle said the $2 million money from the DNR can be used to fund the 12.5% match the city is responsible for in the buyout program. There hasn't been word on any potential buyouts from FEMA.