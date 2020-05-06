Reedsburg cuts Class B alcohol license fees by 50%

The Reedsburg Common Council approved to decrease its Class B alcohol license renewal fees by half for one year in hopes of easing the financial burden local establishments are currently facing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council unanimously approved at its April 27 meeting to reduce its Class B alcohol license renewal fees by half from $625 to $325 for a one-year period starting July 1, 2020 and will remain in effect until June 30, 2021. The license renewal fee will decrease from $500 to $250 and the accompanying fermented beverage license from $100 to $50.
City Administrator Tim Becker said the publishing fee will remain the same at $25.
https://reedsburgwi.civicclerk.com/Web/GenFile.aspx?ad=749
The change is to lessen the financial burden for establishments that serve Class B alcohol, such as taverns and restaurants, that have shut down entirely or reduced operations to only serving carryout food and alcohol due to the coronavirus.
The Safer at Home order allows for carry out alcohol and food sales if permitted by state law and local ordinance. Reedsburg’s municipal ordinance allows for only carry out beer sales for off premises consumption in quantities not exceeding 4 liters at any one time, Becker said, quoting Reedsburg’s ordinance.
Becker said city staff requested the change after reviewing its records to prepare for the license renewals and realizing businesses might only have about six months of full business at best depending when operations resume to normal standards when mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus are lifted. None of the establishments requested the change, Becker said.
“We thought it would be something good to offer them at least a reduction in that fee because their business is really only going to full for a half-year at best,” Becker said April 28.
Mayor David Estes agreed with Becker at the meeting.
“It’s one of those (situations) where it definitely makes sense to help out where we can,” Estes said. “Anyway we can help to make sure they can continue to be in business after this all clears up.”
Alderperson-at-Large Brandt Werner also thought the move was a good idea to providing some financial relief from the impact of the pandemic.
“I think its a great, compassionate idea,” Werner said.
