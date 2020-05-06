Reedsburg cuts Class B alcohol license fees by 50%

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Reedsburg Common Council approved to decrease its Class B alcohol license renewal fees by half for one year in hopes of easing the financial burden local establishments are currently facing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council unanimously approved at its April 27 meeting to reduce its Class B alcohol license renewal fees by half from $625 to $325 for a one-year period starting July 1, 2020 and will remain in effect until June 30, 2021. The license renewal fee will decrease from $500 to $250 and the accompanying fermented beverage license from $100 to $50.

City Administrator Tim Becker said the publishing fee will remain the same at $25.

The change is to lessen the financial burden for establishments that serve Class B alcohol, such as taverns and restaurants, that have shut down entirely or reduced operations to only serving carryout food and alcohol due to the coronavirus.

The Safer at Home order allows for carry out alcohol and food sales if permitted by state law and local ordinance. Reedsburg’s municipal ordinance allows for only carry out beer sales for off premises consumption in quantities not exceeding 4 liters at any one time, Becker said, quoting Reedsburg’s ordinance.