Reedsburg declares emergency amid COVID-19

Estes' message before the council adjourned into closed session was to remind the community “we are Reedsburg Strong,” a phrase developed during the 2018 floods to remind the community to work together during hardships. He said to not panic, follow the state orders, don’t hoard items at the grocery store, look out for each other, support the local businesses and keep the essential workers in mind throughout the pandemic.

“Together we will get through this,” Estes said. “We’ve just got to take it one day at a time.”

2020 election

With the April 7 spring election still on as of March 24, City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said 733 absentee ballots have been issued as of March 24, equaling about a third of the estimated 1,900 voters in Reedsburg. He said Reedsburg estimates to hit about 1,000 absentee ballots by the time the spring election happens. The state and Reedsburg is encouraging requesting absentee ballots to reduce the number of people at the polls in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.