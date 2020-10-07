Reedsburg, Dells area clerks see rise in absentee ballots as November election nears

Wisconsin Dells voters can drop their ballot off in the secure drop box outside the municipal building at 300 La Crosse Street as an option, Holzem said. Lake Delton voters can drop off their absentee ballot at the village office at 50 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South during the day or drop it off at the post office, Czuprynko said.

Registered voters who would like to request an absentee ballot can do so online at myvote.wi.gov. In-person requests can also be made at the clerk’s office. The status of an absentee ballot can also be tracked online through the same myvote website to see if its been received by the clerk.

If a voeter receives a damaged absentee ballot, they can notify their clerk to exchange their old ballot for a new one. The old ballot will be destroyed and considered invalid, Crosetto said.

“We can’t issue a new ballot without getting the old ballot back,” Crosetto said.

All three clerks said the most common mistakes made on absentee ballots is forgetting to include a witness as well as the witness’s signature and address. Crosetto said ballots can be witnessed by a spouse or neighbor but not oneself. If one lives alone, they can take their ballot to city hall and an official can be a witness, Crosetto said.