Reedsburg, Dells area clerks see rise in absentee ballots as November election nears

With less than a month to go until the November election, Reedsburg and Dells area clerks are seeing an increase in absentee ballot requests.
Wisconsin Dells Clerk/Administrative Coordinator Nancy Holzem said the city has sent out more than 402 absentee ballots as of Oct 6. And she expects that number to rise as Election Day nears.
In April 2020, the city had 405 absentee voters and 206 in November 2016. Lake Delton has issued 346 absentee ballot requests through Oct. 5, more than the 244 issued in the 2016 general election but less than the 416 issued in the spring 2020 election, Kim Czuprynko, administrative secretary for the village, said in an email.
City officials are encouraging eligible voters to cast an absentee ballot in this year’s election to avoid the polls and limit crowd gathering as the coronavirus cases rise throughout the state.
Reedsburg City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said requests for absentee ballots have increased 15% so far from the presidential election in 2016. He’s expecting the number to rise as the Nov. 3 election inches closer.
“If it’s anything like April, we had about 75% of the voters choose to vote absentee and only 25% came in person,” Crosetto said. “If that remains, then we’ll definitely be seeing quite a few more absentee ballot requests.”
Czuprynko believes more Lake Delton voters will show up for in-person absentee voting, which takes place from Oct. 20—Oct. 30.
Lake Delton will have absentee voting in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the village office while Reedsburg city hall will have in-person absentee voting those same dates from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and will be open until 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Wisconsin Dells municipal building will be open for in-person absentee voting during its regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside voting will be offered as an option. It’s also a requirement by state statute to assist electors who can’t enter a polling place due to a disability.
There is still time to request an absentee ballot with the final day at 5 p.m. the Thursday before the election, Oct. 29. While the deadline may seem like a long time away, area clerks stress to not wait to request an absentee ballot to allow time for it to go through the mail.
“Don’t wait until the last minute,” Holzem said. “If you plan on voting by absentee get your request in now. If you plan on voting on Election Day make sure your voter registration is up to date.”
If one is worried about turnaround time at the post office, Reedsburg city residents eligible to vote can place their ballot in the secure ballot box located outside of city hall at 134 S. Locust St. Crosetto said the box is checked by city officials twice a day, is weather proof, has a camera inside and is available anytime of the day for ballot drop-off.
Wisconsin Dells voters can drop their ballot off in the secure drop box outside the municipal building at 300 La Crosse Street as an option, Holzem said. Lake Delton voters can drop off their absentee ballot at the village office at 50 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South during the day or drop it off at the post office, Czuprynko said.
Registered voters who would like to request an absentee ballot can do so online at myvote.wi.gov. In-person requests can also be made at the clerk’s office. The status of an absentee ballot can also be tracked online through the same myvote website to see if its been received by the clerk.
If a voeter receives a damaged absentee ballot, they can notify their clerk to exchange their old ballot for a new one. The old ballot will be destroyed and considered invalid, Crosetto said.
“We can’t issue a new ballot without getting the old ballot back,” Crosetto said.
All three clerks said the most common mistakes made on absentee ballots is forgetting to include a witness as well as the witness’s signature and address. Crosetto said ballots can be witnessed by a spouse or neighbor but not oneself. If one lives alone, they can take their ballot to city hall and an official can be a witness, Crosetto said.
Holzem said a common mistake voters make when requesting an absentee ballot is the voter does not include a copy of their photo ID. Crosetto said other mistakes on an absentee ballot is the voter doesn’t use a black ink pen and doesn’t fill in the bubble correctly by using a checkmark or an “X.”
“Fill in the bubble with black ink,” Crosetto said. “Don’t use a pencil.”
The polls in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton will also be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Eligible voters who haven’t registered to vote can do so the day of the election at their polling place.
Each polling place will be taking its own precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus with having hand sanitizer stations, wiping down voting booths, providing individual pens, separating booths and having Plexiglass shields to separate voters and poll workers.
Reedsburg residents who have questions about voting can contact Crosetto or Deputy Clerk Julie Strutz at 608-524-6404. Wisconsin Dells residents can contact the municipal building at 608-254-2012, while Lake Delton residents can call the village office at 608-254-2558.
