Reedsburg discusses adding pickleball courts

“There’s a lot of different things and we really want to work together with you all so we get something that everybody is pleased with,” Slaats said.

Peterson, along with other committee members, discussed potential ideas for the art piece and expressed interest in the idea, especially because of the other spaces available at the park to place different pieces of art, like a sculpture or a painted mural.

“I think it’s a great thing to pursue,” Peterson said.

Historical recognition

The city is looking into potentially recognizing the German prisoner of war camp that once stood in Reedsburg.

The committee unanimously approved to allow the historical preservation committee and Reedsburg Area Historical Society to look into the possibility of placing a historical marker at Webb Park, the former camps location, and to discuss the matter further once both the Reedsburg Area Historical Society and the Historic Preservation Commission had more information.

Reedsburg Area Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig said the sign would detail the POW camps history in Reedsburg, which housed 137 German soldiers captured during World War II to work in canning factories and farms.