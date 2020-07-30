Reedsburg discusses improvements for recreation center, art mural at Nishan Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Reedsburg Parks and Recreation Committee discussed potential future changes to enhance the recreation center, located in the basement of city hall, to bring it up to present day standards at its July 21 meeting. No action was taken.

“The uses of the rec center have been changing over the years from less of a kid focus to more of a community focus,” Matt Scott, parks and recreation director, said. “I’d like to modernize it towards the change that’s happening.”

Scott said he wants to update features in the building, like the snack bar and the furniture, some of which dates back to 1971. In that time, the recreation center was geared more towards the youth as a gathering place. Over the years the use of the room has changed. Currently, the recreation center is a meeting place for civic groups and a polling place for residents to vote in elections.

The building also hosts the parks and recreation office, which is moving with construction of a building on South Wengel Drive which will also host the parks department office.