Reedsburg Fire Department continues weekly training using old movie theater

The Star Cinema movie theater is located in the Baraboo River flood plain and went through two major level category floods in a decade, in 2008 and 2018. The theater closed its doors permanently due to state flood plain regulations after it was ruled substantially damaged from the floods the year prior.

Altheser said the fire department recently used the old movie theater to simulate training for hose advancement up stairways and might expand its training opportunities to other complex operations such as roof operations, until the structure is potentially acquired by FEMA.

Realizing the building's fate, Altheser said the fire department approached the owners to get permission to use the building for training purposes, getting the OK last month. He said the fire department did not purchase the building from the owners, Chad Ellett and Randy Fusch, but have an agreement to use it for training.

Ellett and Fusch could not be reached for comment before press time on the fire department's use of the building.

Acquiring such a structure for training doesn’t happen very often for the fire department and having the option to do it in a commercial building is even more unique, Altheser said.

“When we reached out to these guys and they allowed us to use this building it made us feel really good,” he said. “We want to make the use of it while we have it.”

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.