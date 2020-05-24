Reedsburg Fire Department continues weekly training using old movie theater

The old Star Cinema movie theater in Reedsburg is helping the fire department continue its regular training nights, which were put on hold for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using the building located on the corner of Webb Avenue May 19, firefighters completed their second training session since the Safer at Home order went into effect, limiting gatherings to less than 10 people and further restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Aerial training with the fire truck ladder took place behind Webb Middle School and an extrication training session happened at Steve’s Auto Service.
Multiple training spots allows firefighters to split into groups of 8-10 people to meet guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus. Fire Chief Craig Douglas said it wasn’t until May 12 the department finally got together to train due to the restrictions.
“The only time we had gotten together was for fire calls,” Douglas said.
Reedsburg's J’s Pub and Grill spaghetti supper fundraiser sells out, estimated to raise about $4,000 for fire department
Inside the Star Cinema movie theater, firefighters ran a search and rescue drill called a vent, enter, isolate and search, a drill simulating a second story fire and looking for a trapped person. Training Chief Howard Altheser said that training is normally done in Madison with a handful of Reedsburg firefighters learning the skills from other fire departments from places like Atlanta, Georgia. With this update, members of the fire department can complete the specific training exercise without leaving Reedsburg.
The Star Cinema movie theater is located in the Baraboo River flood plain and went through two major level category floods in a decade, in 2008 and 2018. The theater closed its doors permanently due to state flood plain regulations after it was ruled substantially damaged from the floods the year prior.
Altheser said the fire department recently used the old movie theater to simulate training for hose advancement up stairways and might expand its training opportunities to other complex operations such as roof operations, until the structure is potentially acquired by FEMA.
Realizing the building's fate, Altheser said the fire department approached the owners to get permission to use the building for training purposes, getting the OK last month. He said the fire department did not purchase the building from the owners, Chad Ellett and Randy Fusch, but have an agreement to use it for training.
Ellett and Fusch could not be reached for comment before press time on the fire department's use of the building.
Acquiring such a structure for training doesn’t happen very often for the fire department and having the option to do it in a commercial building is even more unique, Altheser said.
“When we reached out to these guys and they allowed us to use this building it made us feel really good,” he said. “We want to make the use of it while we have it.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
