Reedsburg Historical Preservation Commission renovating city hall basement into museum

Reedsburg plans to create a small museum to preserve the city’s past.

The historic preservation commission is working on setting up a museum in the basement of city hall in a room that used to hold newspaper archives.

Commission chairperson Jason Schulte said the museum has been in the works for more than a year. Several pieces of memorabilia from Reedsburg’s past have been collected from residents for the museum, from pictures of the Big Store, hotels and even items like pens and rulers from former businesses that aren’t around anymore.

“We had access to these collections and these were local residents who collected this stuff and spent their life collecting this stuff, these artifacts,” Schulte said. “It would be a shame just to see them get auctioned off and disappear. We wanted to do what we could to help keep it together.”

“Reedsburg has a lot of history that we haven’t been able to tell and this will help tell that story,” Schulte said.