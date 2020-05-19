Reedsburg holds tourist rooming guideline changes

Plan Commission Member Dave Knudsen, who also sits as fourth district alderperson on the common council, had issues with the proposed changes for several reasons. One was with how the language is written in the ordinance and thought the ownership of the property shouldn’t affect its operation. He suggested sending the ordinance back to city staff for further review to make possible changes and better define licensing, registration and restrictions required for different short-term rentals options depending on the amount of days it’s rented out for, other than hotel and motels.

Knudsen also said he also didn’t like the idea of placing a 180-day restriction on those properties.

“My idea was that we shouldn’t restrict it to 180 days that kind of makes it not financially feasible for most,” he said.

City Administrator Tim Becker said the issue with tourist rooming houses is it can bring nuisance issues and can lead to enforcement challenges if companies or owners have multiple properties and can create problems with neighbors. He said city staff will review the ordinance to bring it back at a later date.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection website defines a tourist rooming house as an establishment’s vacation homes, cabins, and cottages that are rented out to tourists and transients for a short period of time, in which sleeping accommodations are offered for pay to tourists or transients. It does not include hotels and motels, private boarding or rooming houses not accommodating tourists or transients, or bed and breakfast establishments, according to the website.

