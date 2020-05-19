Reedsburg holds tourist rooming guideline changes

Proposed guidelines for Reedsburg’s tourist rooming ordinance will go through further review and research from city staff.
The plan commission took no action on the proposed changes to its tourist rooming ordinance at it May 12 meeting, sending it back for further review to clarify language in the proposal before it comes back to plan commission at a later date.
The changes would have allowed the property owner to operate one non-owner occupied tourist rooming house, such as an AirBNB or VRBO, and adds the possibility of revoking a license if two nuisance violations occur during an annual license period following a hearing by the ordinance committee. Reedsburg’s ordinance currently states the property must be owner occupied for use as a tourist rooming house.
The item was considered when two residents requested the ordinance change to use a property they own, but do not reside in, as a short term rental and was scheduled to be taken up at the April 13 meeting. One condition added to the proposed ordinance was to not have the property be an LLC or trust, to ensure more local ownership and avoid those who may get around the rule requiring owning only one tourist rooming house.
Other ordinances also limit the number of days a non-owner occupied dwelling can be rented, with state law requiring at least 180 days. The council ultimately decided to send back the ordinance for the plan commission for further review after consulting with legal counsel and reviewing ordinances from other communities.
Plan Commission Member Dave Knudsen, who also sits as fourth district alderperson on the common council, had issues with the proposed changes for several reasons. One was with how the language is written in the ordinance and thought the ownership of the property shouldn’t affect its operation. He suggested sending the ordinance back to city staff for further review to make possible changes and better define licensing, registration and restrictions required for different short-term rentals options depending on the amount of days it’s rented out for, other than hotel and motels.
Knudsen also said he also didn’t like the idea of placing a 180-day restriction on those properties.
“My idea was that we shouldn’t restrict it to 180 days that kind of makes it not financially feasible for most,” he said.
Reedsburg could borrow $7 million for public works, police station expansion, will go to council for final approval April 13
City Administrator Tim Becker said the issue with tourist rooming houses is it can bring nuisance issues and can lead to enforcement challenges if companies or owners have multiple properties and can create problems with neighbors. He said city staff will review the ordinance to bring it back at a later date.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection website defines a tourist rooming house as an establishment’s vacation homes, cabins, and cottages that are rented out to tourists and transients for a short period of time, in which sleeping accommodations are offered for pay to tourists or transients. It does not include hotels and motels, private boarding or rooming houses not accommodating tourists or transients, or bed and breakfast establishments, according to the website.
