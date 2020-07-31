Reedsburg, Lake Delton, Sauk Prairie police departments will not handle face mask complaints

Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said the Reedsburg Police Department will not issue citations with the order and will focus on the educational aspect to bring awareness of the executive order. Any complaints an officer receives while on patrol or at the dispatch center will be directed to the Sauk County Health Department.

“We will not be citing people for not wearing a mask,” Cummings said. “We just simply don’t’ have the resources and time to be able to handle that influx. We’re going to focus our attention on maintaining law and order throughout the city and handling all the other complaints we continue to get each and every day.”

Cummings said the police department's 22 sworn officers do not have the resources to handle multiple calls it could receive about someone not wearing a mask, unless the safety of the public is at risk. Last year, the Reedsburg Police Department received 17,000 calls for a city of almost 10,000 people, not counting those who visit the area, Cummings said.

“Now if there’s a safety concern, if people are fighting over it, we need to preserve safety and keep order," Cummings said. "So we’ll obviously respond to that if needed, but we’re hopeful the people respect other people’s decisions and not get to that point.”