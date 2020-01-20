Reedsburg may lower Viking Drive speed limit

Zibell said the city wanted to look at lowering the speed limit or reducing the amount of traffic with the potential movie theater coming sometime this year and Huntington Park Apartments first building scheduled to open this spring. The public works committee discussed possibly restricting the driveways and configurations to the different businesses along Viking Drive, but decided that would be difficult to enforce after talking with the city attorney and the Department of Transportation.

“This is the easiest thing to do right now without spending a lot of money,” Zibell said. “It’s basically just switching out some signs.”

Third District Alderperson Calvin Craker said he didn’t want to lower the speed limit but he understands the reason for it.

“The city has to be diligent and do something,” Craker said. “We can spend a lot of money and put in roundabouts or do a boulevard there or something like that, but this is a first step. Citizens need to get on board and be responsible.”

Municipal flood grant

