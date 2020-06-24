Reedsburg officials anticipate not raising property taxes, higher pay raise for city employees in 2021 budget

Becker offered to present options to the council on what projects Reedsburg could complete if the mill rate was dropped, increased or stayed the same. Third District Alderperson Calvin Craker and Mayor David Estes liked the idea.

Becker said the assessed rate will be higher because the reevaluation Reedsburg is completing, which was changed from full reevaluation to curbside due to COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic he said about 30% of properties had participated in the reevaluation.

“We’re trying to close that gap between equalized and assessed value to get (those numbers) that closer and that was about $60 million last year,” Becker said.

Officials are hoping to complete the reevaluation in the first week of October, said Jacob Crosetto, city clerk/treasurer. Becker said he’s estimating about 96% to 98% compliance rate instead of the 100% to 102% due to the change in administering the reevaluation.

Alderperson-at-Large Brandt Werner suggested clarifying the public about how their taxes could be affected with the reassessment.