Reedsburg residents will see a decrease in their tax bills.
The Reedsburg Common Council adopted its 2020 budget Nov. 11, which includes a 1.29% decrease in taxes in the $5.6 million tax levy. The mill rate will be $10.69 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 0.14 decreasefrom last year when an error caused an unintended 6% taxes increase. The city included an extra vetting process while drafting the 2020 budget to make sure a similar mistake doesn’t happen again.
The value of $100,000 house will pay $1,069 in taxes, a $14 decrease from last year. The $6.8 million budget includes hiring a full-time fire inspector at $72,185, a 1.5% increase in salaries for city employees and a 2% split increase for police officers. The city also qualifies for the expenditure restraint program.
The budget also includes funding for the construction of a new public works facility on Zinga Drive and expanding the garage and detective bureau at the police station.
The city’s new net construction was 3.9%, the highest in Sauk County and the population rose to 9,639. In Fall 2019, the city started conducting a city wide revaluation due to state law because its anticipated assessed to equalized value of 86%. Those evaluations are scheduled for completion in early 2020 and will be used for the 2021 budget.
Wastewater treatment plan
You have free articles remaining.
The council approved signing an agreement with Town and Country Engineering to conduct a facility plan of the wastewater treatment plant.
The actions gets the ball rolling on a process that Public Works Director/City Engineer Steve Zibell said could take over a year to complete. The plan would look at the wastewater treatment plant to see what upgrades are needed by sector and conduct a space needs study to determine what’s needed in the future.
Zibell said the last time a facility plan was conducted was 2004-2005, before plant upgrades were made in 2006 and rebuilding the plant after the floods in 2008. Sledge upgrades were completed in 2012 and new air handling units were installed in 2016-17, Zibell said.
Other business
The council approved changes to its ordinance allowing homeowners and property owners to sell products produced on their property, making it a permitted use instead of conditional use so board permission is not required. The ordinance also includes provisions for accessory buildings, including the building must be portable, be a maximum of 12 by 16 feet and is intended for residential storage.
The council unanimously approved to choose Running, Inc. Transit Service to provide shared ride taxi services to the city. The contract is from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021 with funding of $369,049.20 based on 12,792 hours of service at the rate of $28.85 per hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)