ATV’s and UTV’s are allowed to drive on all city streets in Reedsburg.
The Reedsburg Common Council unanimously approved expanding its ATV/UTV ordinance at its Nov. 11 meeting, with a packed city hall mainly full of people supporting the ordinance in attendance. It is the first time the city has amended its ATV ordinance since it was adopted in 2016, when four miles of routes within the city were approved.
The changes mean ATV’s and UTV’s are allowed to drive on streets in Reedsburg with heavy amounts of traffic, like Main Street.
During the public hearing, Sauk Ridge Road Runners Member Dick Fish spoke in favor of the proposal and told the council it was a “pretty solid” ordinance.
Besides listing requirements as defined by state statute, the city’s ordinance expands to include those who operate an ATV/UTV must be at least 16-years-old, have a valid driver’s license in addition to a safety certificate issued by the Department of Transportation. Operators must also have proof of insurance, no open alcoholic beverages and are allowed on the road from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Violators are subject to fines of $50 to $250.
Fish said the Sauk Ridge Runners ATV Club will pay for necessary signage and work with the city to install them.
Reedsburg resident and a member of the Wisconsin ATV Association David Ruhland also spoke in favor of opening up the streets, adding it provides a more convenient way for those driving from the east side to the west side, rather than hook up an ATV to a trailer and transport it to where it can be driven.
He said it wouldn’t only provide a useful way to run errands but also help others. He said he wants to provide rides to residents at the nursing homes in Reedsburg.
“I wish this ordinance was around a couple of years ago because I would’ve loved to have gone to the nursing home and gave my dad a ride because he could’ve gotten in my Ranger but he couldn’t get in my car anymore,” Ruhland said. “I would’ve cherished that moment.”
He encouraged those who believe it would cause a traffic problem to drive down any ATV route in the city to see how many are usually out on the roads.
“I think you’re going to be shocked how few of them are actually out there because like I said we don’t want to drive on the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary,” he said.
