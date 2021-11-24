Reedsburg pair sentenced after child found with illegal drugs in system

The pair told police they thought the baby had possibly choked on small pieces of shredded chicken, but the person who performed CPR said the infant didn’t have a blocked airway and the purple-blue color of the child was typical to someone overdosing on drugs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blood tests on the baby at the hospital found both amphetamines and heroin.

Police executed a search warrant on the room where the baby was fed before going limp and found hypodermic needles, used cotton balls and a prescription for Suboxone in Kingsley’s name, which is a drug used to aid people in recovery from heroin addiction. Tests on the cotton balls found methamphetamine. Residue from a small bag in the room tested positive for cocaine.

Medical records show nothing was removed from the infant’s throat before health workers intubated the child. The baby “was easily ventilated and oxygenated well” and “was noted to be anemic.”