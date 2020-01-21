Reedsburg plan commission approves police department garage expansion, public works building site plans

Public Works Director/City Engineer Steve Zibell said the wash bays will contain pressure washers and an undercarriage cleaner to clean the vehicles.

The building will share a common area, kitchen and a 50 person break room/training area, with the parks and recreation department, he said. The new pit and service area will allow employees to fix vehicles safely, he said. The new welding bay will have a rail crane that will expand to the apparatus bay to lift equipment.

Brine operations will have mixing and storage tanks, along with a 6,400 salt, sand and patch storage area towards the south of the building, he said. Zibell said the shed will hold 1,000 tons of salt, an entire year’s worth, compared to three storms at the current shop on Walnut Street.

Cameron said translucent panels will be located towards the top of the building for energy efficiency. Zibell said Reedsburg is looking at possibly installing four solar panels towards the back of the building with a Focus on Energy grant.

City Administrator Tim Becker said the total for both projects is estimated at about $9 million — about $6.5 million for the public works building and $2.5 million for the police station expansion. Storm water funds could help offset some of the costs for the public works building, Zibell said.