Reedsburg plan commission approves police department garage expansion, public works building site plans

Reedsburg is moving forward with two potential projects officials say could be completed this year, depending on funding.
The plan commission unanimously approved the site plans for the new public works building and approved by a 4-1 vote the police department garage addition at a Jan. 14 meeting. Commission member Richard Braun voted in opposition of the police department expansion.
Both projects will go to the finance committee for further review and possible approval, said Brian Duvalle, city planner/building inspector.
ADCI Architect David Cameron said the addition to the almost 20-year-old police station will be in the parking lot towards the west of the existing police department on South Park Street. The existing garage will convert into a sally port and detectives bull pen for collaboration on cases with direct access to the booking and processing area, Cameron said.
The new garage will have 14 interior parking stalls for police vehicles, 20 patrol lockers, a wash bay and an impound bay for evidence processing, he said. Upgrades to security cameras and digital storage will be made, he said.
The 42,700 square foot public works shop/parks department building is proposed for South Wengel Drive and will replace the current one on Walnut Street, which is prone to flooding. Cameron said plans for the new building include a seasonal storage building to switch out equipment, like salt trucks and lawn equipment. The shop will have in floor heating to melt snow and ice off equipment as well as indoor and outdoor wash bays for staff to clean equipment, he said.
Public Works Director/City Engineer Steve Zibell said the wash bays will contain pressure washers and an undercarriage cleaner to clean the vehicles.
The building will share a common area, kitchen and a 50 person break room/training area, with the parks and recreation department, he said. The new pit and service area will allow employees to fix vehicles safely, he said. The new welding bay will have a rail crane that will expand to the apparatus bay to lift equipment.
Brine operations will have mixing and storage tanks, along with a 6,400 salt, sand and patch storage area towards the south of the building, he said. Zibell said the shed will hold 1,000 tons of salt, an entire year’s worth, compared to three storms at the current shop on Walnut Street.
Cameron said translucent panels will be located towards the top of the building for energy efficiency. Zibell said Reedsburg is looking at possibly installing four solar panels towards the back of the building with a Focus on Energy grant.
City Administrator Tim Becker said the total for both projects is estimated at about $9 million — about $6.5 million for the public works building and $2.5 million for the police station expansion. Storm water funds could help offset some of the costs for the public works building, Zibell said.
Bids are scheduled to go out for the projects at the end of January or beginning of February, Becker said. The final cost will determine if one or both projects are completed this year, with the public works building taking priority. Becker said property taxes would not increase with both projects because of down paying current debt, which is reduced by $1.5 million every year.
“Principal and interest payments would be exactly the same as they are today, this year,” Becker said.
Saputo Cheese addition
The commission approved a site plan review for Saputo Cheese on Commercial Avenue to add three shipping docks and cooler, with a driveway relocation to the east side of the building. The addition will equal about 7,500 square feet to the building, according to the site plan review finding by the plan commission.
Excel Engineering’s Jason Day, who was present at the meeting, said the company is looking at increasing cooler capacity and expanding the loading docks for efficiency and storage, not increasing production.
Firearms business
The commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for James McCoy to conduct a firearms business at his new residence at 430 Vine Street that would serve as a location for storage and pick-up of firearms.
McCoy was granted the permit to conduct the same business in 2018 when he was living on Laurel Street at the time, with the conditions the meets all federal and state firearms laws, clients must be onsite on an appointment basis and if the property is sold or transferred the conditional use permit could expire. The commission approved the 2020 permit under the same conditions.
Other business
The commission unanimously approved a site plan to convert an office building at Riberich Plumbing on 2160 East Main Street into retail for Slama’s Lawn and Sports Hillsboro Equipment.
The commission unanimously approved a certified survey map to divide an existing tax parcel on E6384 Bass Road into two parcels. The item is conditioned on approval by the Town of Winfield and will go to the Reedsburg Common Council Jan. 27 for further review and possible approval.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.