While the Great Sauk State Trail has yet to reach Reedsburg, city officials are beginning discussions to prepare when the day arrives.
Sauk County Planning and Zoning Manager Brian Simmert discussed with the parks and recreation committee at its Aug. 20 meeting at city hall about possible routes and how to establish a master plan to connect the trail from Baraboo to Reedsburg. The conversation was to get the ball rolling about bringing the project to Reedsburg.
He said the project is looking at a possible “rails with trails connection,” using a former railroad to establish a trail or an alternative connection to reach the 400 State Trail. The committee and Simmert plan to walk the land this fall to take a better look at the railroad and properties to develop a concept for a possible trail route.
Great Sauk State Trail Commission Chairman Mary Krueger said the next step after finding a route is establishing a plan, a preliminary budget and setting public input sessions for the trails development. Krueger didn’t have a timeline for when the trail could start construction in Reedsburg.
“It’s way to early to set a date,” Krueger said in an Aug. 26 follow up interview.
Simmert and the committee discussed possible routes, mainly looking at a railroad towards the south east side of Reedsburg by the industrial park leading into the chamber of commerce parking lot to connect to the 400 State Trail.
Simmert said officials will also have to coordinate with the Wisconsin and Southern Railroad, as well as the Department of Transportation and the town of Reedsburg, for potential opportunities to connect the trail.
The trail will connect from Prairie du Sac to Reedsburg. The plan is to construct the trail through Devil’s Lake through Baraboo before eventually reaching Reedsburg and ending at the 400 State Trail. Sauk County recently announced collaboration with Dane County to conduct a feasibility study to construct a 500-foot pedestrian/bicycle bridge across the Wisconsin River.
Phase II currently wrapped up completion in Sauk Prairie with construction at the Badger Army Ammunition Unit. The project is still negotiating using a former railroad for a 1.5 mile connection to Devil’s Lake, Simmert said. He said the goal is to make the connection to Devil’s Lake this year.
More information on the Great Sauk State Trail project can be found at greatsaukstatetrail.org.
Splash pad update
MSA Senior Project Manager and Lead Project Architect Carter Arndt answered additional questions about the city’s splash pad project the committee had from its July meeting, presented updated costs and where the project is at currently.
The city approved the concept design and to move forward with the project at its July meeting. Some of the questions the committee had included the difference in costs between a flow through system and re-circulation system and possibly eliminating concrete in the design to save costs on the $730,000 potion of the phase I project. The total project is estimated at $1.2 million.
A flow through splash pad system would be over $260,000 cheaper over a 10-year period compared to a recirculating system. It would cost over $3,700 in combined seasonal operation costs with energy and water usage for a 100-day season using a flow through system.
Arndt suggested eliminating concrete wouldn’t be the best option because it would save about $5,500 in concrete work and take away from the user’s experience around the splash pad because it would remove seating and deck on the inside. The committee suggested looking into other possible costs that could be more flexible, like signage or benches.
The committee also discussed looking into applying for a stewardship grant with the DNR since the development is next to the Baraboo River and the Roger Popple Trail. Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott said the grant application is due in May. Fundraising efforts are also continuing for the splash pad at Viking Village Foods with its next cookout scheduled for Aug. 30.
Costs and design will also depend on the results of the city’s aquatics study. Arndt said MSA is in the process of wrapping up the study showing the needs of the municipal pool on Webb Avenue. The engineering company plans to share the findings of the aquatics study at the committee’s September meeting.
Project updates
The city is starting to dig and will apply grass seed the week of Aug. 26-30 for the construction of a new park by Farber Funeral Home on 20th Street. Scott said the intention is to install playground equipment and basketball court on the 2.69 acre parcel.
Trees, sidewalk and two pieces of fitness equipment were installed along the walkway at North Park, by Reedsburg Area Medical Center, for the public to use and two more pieces of equipment will be added.
Scott also provided updates for other park projects including construction of a new shed at Nishan Park and the completion of a dock at Webb Park.
Other business
The commission discussed its 2020-2024 capital improvement and capital expense project budgets.
