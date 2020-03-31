Reedsburg polls takes additional precautions over COVID-19

Poll workers over age 60 were asked to not work the polls on Election Day because of the coronavirus risk to the age group and looked to younger people, mainly teachers, city and library staff to help run the polls because of their availability with schools and library closed due to the Safer at Home order, he said. About 25 people signed up to work the polls as of March 26, he said. Poll workers are scheduled for training sessions at 2 p.m. March 31 and April 2, Crosetto said.

The spring primary is still scheduled for April 7 and any change with the date of the election would require action from the state, Crosetto said. He said in a March 26 interview the voting process will still remain the same and the polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., unless the state announces differently.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 4 p.m. April 2 and can be done online at myvote.wi.gov/en-us/. For those who miss the deadline, in- person registration can still be done at City Hall until 5 p.m. April 2, he said. Voters can also register at the polling location the day of the election, Crosetto said.