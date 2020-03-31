Reedsburg polls takes additional precautions over COVID-19

While the state and Reedsburg officials are stressing the importance of absentee voting for Wisconsin’s primary election to reduce the spread of COVID-19, city officials are adding precautions for those who turn up to cast their ballot in person.
Reedsburg City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto said the Reedsburg Recreation Center at 134 S. Locust St., the basement of city hall that serves as its polling place for residents, will be separated with tape in six feet intervals for people to keep their distance while waiting in line to vote. Voting booths will also be separated by six feet and hand sanitizing dispensers will be nearby. The ballot box will also be six feet away from the polling booths, he said.
Poll workers will also have the option to wear gloves and masks if they choose and the machines will be wiped down on a regular basis, he said.
He said voters may be asked to wait outside to comply with Gov. Tony Evers’ public health order to ban 10 or more people from gathering. The back door of the recreation center will be open for in-person voters to exit through the back door to minimize contact with those walking into the recreation center. Reedsburg ordered 4,000 pens for voters to keep, rather than leave at the booth for another person to use, he said.
Poll workers over age 60 were asked to not work the polls on Election Day because of the coronavirus risk to the age group and looked to younger people, mainly teachers, city and library staff to help run the polls because of their availability with schools and library closed due to the Safer at Home order, he said. About 25 people signed up to work the polls as of March 26, he said. Poll workers are scheduled for training sessions at 2 p.m. March 31 and April 2, Crosetto said.
The spring primary is still scheduled for April 7 and any change with the date of the election would require action from the state, Crosetto said. He said in a March 26 interview the voting process will still remain the same and the polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., unless the state announces differently.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 4 p.m. April 2 and can be done online at myvote.wi.gov/en-us/. For those who miss the deadline, in- person registration can still be done at City Hall until 5 p.m. April 2, he said. Voters can also register at the polling location the day of the election, Crosetto said.
City Administrator Tim Becker said he is hoping for a low number of people who show up to the polls on Election Day, especially with the number of coronavirus cases rising in the state.
“For safety’s sake and health’s sake we hope everybody does absentee as much as possible,” Becker said.
Anyone with questions can contact Crosetto at 608-524-6404.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
