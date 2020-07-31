Reedsburg projects increase absentee ballot requests, encourages voters to request ballot early for election

“To be on the safe side the safest way to vote would be absentee, so that’s really what we are pushing for,” Crosetto said. “We just want everyone to make sure they stay healthy and well and don’t risk their health if they don’t have too.”

While deadlines to request an absentee ballot is the Thursday before the election, Crosetto said it’s better to request a ballot early to avoid a potential surge in requests and delay in mail that could happen as the election gets closer. Mail-in ballots must be requested by Oct. 14 for the November election, he said.

Anyone who wants to request an absentee ballot can do so by stopping in at Reedsburg City Hall at 134 S. Locust Street to fill out an application in person and have the option to vote in person or have the ballot mailed to you. Registration and request of an absentee ballot can also be done online at https://myvote.wi.gov.

If one knows they are registered and cannot find themselves on the website, Crosetto said to contact Reedsburg City Hall at 608-524-6404 so officials can look up the information.