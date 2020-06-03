Reedsburg Public Library reopens to public with restrictions

Since many people from a variety of age groups use the library, from families to senior citizens, it was important to keep safety in mind.

“The library is a little different from some of the other services and things in that we are a completely open building,” Kucher said. “There are no barriers whatsoever between staff and the public. It’s an enclosed space; it has lots of hands on things for people to touch and we wanted to make sure we had as many facts as we could and that we reopened in as safe a manner as we could, both for our staff and for the public.”

Kucher said the library is following guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, Sauk County Health Department, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Public Instruction to determine how to implement each phase.

With recommendations to limit group gatherings, Kucher said in-person programming is cancelled through June and moved completely online using programs like Zoom to hold virtual gatherings. The library will use online resource Beanstack for its children and adult summer reading programs for participants to set reading goals and earn badges. Decisions about the potential of holding in-person or virtual programming in July and August will be made as information is available as those dates get closer, Kucher said.