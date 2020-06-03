Reedsburg Public Library reopens to public with restrictions

The Reedsburg Public Library has partially reopened to the public with some limitations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and will have a phased reopening to full services.
The library announced on its Facebook page and website it would reopen to the public June 1. Library Director Sue Ann Kucher said June 2 the reopening went “really smoothly” with patrons being respectful of the social distancing requirements.
“I think it was good for us to get back to doing what we do and I think all of the patrons that came in were respectful of social distancing,” Kucher said. “I think they were really happy to be back in the library and have some normalcy in their day as well.”
The library will continue with its regular summer hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Hours could change depending on recommendations from health officials, Kucher said.
According to a May 28 email sent by Kucher and posted to the library’s website, social distancing is required, with masks or face shields recommended. The amount of people may be limited inside the library as needed depending on the amount of people to ensure social distancing. Children must have direct supervision of a parent or guardian.
Computer use will be limited to one hour with users asked to wash and disinfect their hands before use and limited staff assistance at computers to ensure social distancing. Cleaning wipes are available to disinfect computers.
Library staff will wear face coverings when interacting with the public and clear dividers are installed at the service counters to limit exposure during reference transactions and checkouts. Toys and puzzles have been eliminated from children’s areas and play spaces and seating is removed to ensure social distancing, Kucher said.
Curbside pickup will continue for those who prefer low to no contact pickup and can arrange an appointment by calling the library at 608-768-7323. Kucher said all materials returned in book drop are quarantined for 72 hours and wiped down afterwards before being placed back in the collection. The return box is located on the outside book drop on the east side of the building on Locust Street.
When Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order was issued back in March, libraries were ordered to close and the Reedsburg Public Library moved a lot of its services and programming online. Under Evers’ mandate, libraries were eventually allowed to offer curbside pickup to patrons.
Kucher said the reason the library didn’t reopen immediately after the Safer at Home order was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court May 13 is because health officials are still recommending social distancing and other health guidelines related to the coronavirus.
Since many people from a variety of age groups use the library, from families to senior citizens, it was important to keep safety in mind.
“The library is a little different from some of the other services and things in that we are a completely open building,” Kucher said. “There are no barriers whatsoever between staff and the public. It’s an enclosed space; it has lots of hands on things for people to touch and we wanted to make sure we had as many facts as we could and that we reopened in as safe a manner as we could, both for our staff and for the public.”
Kucher said the library is following guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, Sauk County Health Department, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Public Instruction to determine how to implement each phase.
With recommendations to limit group gatherings, Kucher said in-person programming is cancelled through June and moved completely online using programs like Zoom to hold virtual gatherings. The library will use online resource Beanstack for its children and adult summer reading programs for participants to set reading goals and earn badges. Decisions about the potential of holding in-person or virtual programming in July and August will be made as information is available as those dates get closer, Kucher said.
The library will also continue to post online content on its Facebook page and website for programs such as its children’s story time. Registration will be available June 15, she said.
“We’ll also be creating ways for people who aren’t online to participate as well,” she said.
