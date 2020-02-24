Reedsburg public works, police garage construction could start this spring

Whether or not plans will be completed this year depends on the costs, estimated at about $9 million total split between the two projects. The construction of the public works building takes priority over the police garage expansion because its current building at 412 South Walnut Street is located in a flood plain, Zibell said. Site work for the proposed new building’s new location on South Wengel Drive will be finished in the spring, Zibell said.

Other business

The committee approved to trade in one of its Bobcat Track Loader, worth about $42,600, for another Bobcat Compact Track Loader worth about $70,000. Reedsburg will pay about $3,500 for the equipment with the value of the trade in plus municipal and state discounts, according to the product quotation. The item will not go to the council because there is money in the budget to cover the cost of the equipment and it’s under the threshold to request the council for the funds, Zibell said.