Reedsburg public works, police garage construction could start this spring

Two projects on Reedsburg’s plate could start this spring depending on funding.
Public Works Director/City Engineer Steve Zibell said construction for the possible new public works building and expansion of the police department garage could start in April or May if all goes according to plan.
He said, during project updates at the public works committee’s Feb. 19 regular meeting, the committee plans to open the bids for both projects March 19. The pre-bid meeting for the contractors to review the projects is Feb. 27.
Because the bids are slated for finalization after the public works committee’s regular planned meeting March 18, a special meeting might be scheduled at a later date during the month for the committee to review the project costs and possibly make a recommendation to the council in time for it to review the item and possibly award the bid at the end of March.
The 42,700 square foot public works shop will include seasonal storage building to switch out equipment, in floor heating to melt snow and ice off equipment, indoor and outdoor wash bays for staff to clean equipment and space for the parks and recreation department.
Plans for the police department garage include adding 14 interior parking stalls for police vehicles, 20 patrol lockers, a wash bay and an impound bay for evidence processing. The existing garage will convert into a sally port and detectives bull pen.
Whether or not plans will be completed this year depends on the costs, estimated at about $9 million total split between the two projects. The construction of the public works building takes priority over the police garage expansion because its current building at 412 South Walnut Street is located in a flood plain, Zibell said. Site work for the proposed new building’s new location on South Wengel Drive will be finished in the spring, Zibell said.
Other business
The committee approved to trade in one of its Bobcat Track Loader, worth about $42,600, for another Bobcat Compact Track Loader worth about $70,000. Reedsburg will pay about $3,500 for the equipment with the value of the trade in plus municipal and state discounts, according to the product quotation. The item will not go to the council because there is money in the budget to cover the cost of the equipment and it’s under the threshold to request the council for the funds, Zibell said.
