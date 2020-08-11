Reedsburg removes purchasing policy section from employee handbook to reflect updated financial procedures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Reedsburg officials created a new financial policy last month, an amendment needed to be made reflecting the procedures for handling purchasing matters have moved to a separate document.

At its Aug. 10 meeting, Reedsburg council members unanimously approved to remove the purchasing policy Section 408 of the personnel manual, which also includes the policy for city employees to use credit cards and fleet card use. No other changes were made to the manual.

City Administrator Tim Becker said the changes were a “housekeeping” item to officially remove those procedures out of the employee manual because those same procedures are now listed in the financial policy.

The council approved the new financial policy at its July 13 meeting, which lists the city’s procedures for handling funds in one document. The document lists eight sections for how city officials are to handle all financial aspects including not only purchasing but also accounting, investment policy and internal controls.