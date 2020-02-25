Reedsburg renames business park

The business park in Reedsburg will have a new name after a lifelong resident with a strong role in the economic development of the community.

The common council unanimously approved to rename the business park to Donald H. Lichte Business Park in honor of Lichte’s service to the community, mainly for his hand in the creation and development of the business and industrial parks, at its Feb. 24 meeting. Council members David Moon, Jason Schulte and Calvin Cracker were absent.

Lichte served on the industrial commission for 50 years, 20 years as its chairperson, where he helped Reedsburg by bringing in several businesses to develop, grow and expand both in the industrial and business parks. Lichte served on the Reedsburg Fire Department for 47 years with 30 years as the fire chief.

“We thought it would be the least thing we could do to rename the business park in honor of Don and his service to the community,” said Mayor David Estes. The name change will be reflected in a new sign at the business park.