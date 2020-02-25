Reedsburg renames business park

The business park in Reedsburg will have a new name after a lifelong resident with a strong role in the economic development of the community.
The common council unanimously approved to rename the business park to Donald H. Lichte Business Park in honor of Lichte’s service to the community, mainly for his hand in the creation and development of the business and industrial parks, at its Feb. 24 meeting. Council members David Moon, Jason Schulte and Calvin Cracker were absent.
Lichte served on the industrial commission for 50 years, 20 years as its chairperson, where he helped Reedsburg by bringing in several businesses to develop, grow and expand both in the industrial and business parks. Lichte served on the Reedsburg Fire Department for 47 years with 30 years as the fire chief.
“We thought it would be the least thing we could do to rename the business park in honor of Don and his service to the community,” said Mayor David Estes. The name change will be reflected in a new sign at the business park.
Lichte was recognized for his five decades of service to the industrial and commercial development commission and the Reedsburg community with a proclamation presented by Estes. Since Lichte wasn’t present at the meeting, his three sons accepted the proclamation on his behalf.
During the presentation, Estes said he’s learned a lot from Lichte, who he described as the “biggest pillar” in the community.
“He’s definitely touched everyone’s life,” Estes said of Lichte during the presentation of the proclamation.
In a separate interview after the meeting, Estes said Lichte is a “kind hearted” person who always has Reedsburg’s best interest in mind.
City Administrator Tim Becker said all of the developments of TID 4 and TID 9 are because of Lichte. The developments also assisted in bringing more people to Reedsburg over the years to live and work, he said.
Estes said Lichte was responsible for assisting other developments to move and build in Reedsburg, like the Viking Village Foods grocery store when it moved to its current location on Viking Drive and Lands End Distribution Center on Lands End Drive. Becker said Lichte was an original investor in The Voyageur Inn and Conference Center when it was first built in the 1970s.
“It’s basically the entire commercial and industrial base of this city is because of Don Lichte,” Becker said. “We are what we are because of him.”
Ordinance change
The council unanimously approved to set a public hearing for its March 9 meeting for a proposed amendment to its firearms and ammunition ordinance to reflect state law regarding facsimile firearms. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. and council could take final action on the item after the hearing.
The proposed amendment states “no person may carry or display a facsimile firearm in a manner that could reasonably be expected to alarm, intimidate, threaten or terrify another person.” The proposed amendment also states language for defining a facsimile firearm as “any replica, toy, starter pistol or other object that bears a reasonable resemblance to or that reasonably can be perceived to be an actual firearm.”
Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said the proposed change is a proactive attempt to expand Reedsburg’s ordinance to match state law if the elements are met in those cases.
Other business
The council unanimously approved to change its common council meetings for 7 p.m. to 6 p.m., starting at the council’s next meeting scheduled for March 9.
Erica Dynes