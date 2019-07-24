Neighbors who rushed to save a man during flash floods three weeks ago came together once again.
This time for recognition by the city for saving Reedsburg resident Rodney Jensen from being swept into a culvert beneath Third Street, after an estimated 2-4 inches of rain fell in about a half hour caused flash floods throughout the city July 3.
Six of the seven people who took part in the rescue were present at the July 22 council meeting for the presentation of Mayoral Lifesaving Award issued by Mayor David Estes. It is the first time the city has presented the award.
Jensen was picking up items floating away from his yard when the high waters and fast rushing water through the tunnels of the culvert swept him away, he said in an interview after the presentation. Clinging to life by the culvert’s edge, he did not think he was going to survive.
Then seven of his neighbors: Ryan Ewing, JP Hoenisch, Kurt Meisel, Daniel Osorio, Stacy Osorio, Jessica Perea and Jacob Schickert rushed to help, keeping his head above water and debris away until first responders arrived.
“I had already made peace with the Lord and He brought me angles,” Jensen said wiping away tears. “It was amazing. I can’t even express it. I’m so thankful, me and my family, words can’t express. It’s a miracle, if they wouldn’t have been there I wouldn’t be here.”
Hoenisch said the recognition feels good, but saving someone in times of needs is something neighbors do for each other.
“It’s a recognition but there is also a life that is still here because of good neighbors and good people,”Hoenisch said.
Meisel, who worked as a firefighter and served in the military, said he didn’t think about himself when he rushed to help Jensen. He even didn’t know who was standing next to him during the rescue until after Jensen was saved, he said.
“It was tunnel vision,” Meisel said. “I couldn’t tell you who was here or who was there because you’re focusing on what’s immediate, what’s important. Everybody was so focused on him.”
Meisel said the rescue brought the seven people who live on the block of Third Street closer together.
“We knew who everybody was but now it’s more we kind of raise a hand and acknowledge (each other),” he said. “It would have been before ‘I’m don’t want to bother anybody.’”
Estes thanked those who rescued Jensen on behalf of the council and the citizens of Reedsburg. He heard stories about the neighbors coming together to save Jensen and wanted to recognize the effort, he said in an interview after the meeting. He said the rescue is a great example of how citizens of Reedsburg help each other in times of need.
“That’s our mind set here,” Estes said in an interview after the meeting. “We are always helping each other out.”
Public works building
The council unanimously approved the low bid of $657,520 from Holtz and Lime Gravel for site work on the proposed new public works building and South Wengel Drive extension. The council considered two other bids, Pustina Construction at $697,015 and Laser Construction at $923,428.
The project will include sanitary sewer, water and storm sewer along with site grading, landscaping, erosion matting, storm water control basins and a four foot gravel pad for preparation for construction of the main shop building, salt shed, cold storage and paving areas. Public Works Director/City Engineer Steve Zibell said site work costs came in at more than expected because of rock removal.
The city plans to use $400,000 of Community Development Block Grant close money and $900,000 of wastewater treatment plant fund balance towards the project. Site work is scheduled to begin in August and end in November, Zibell said.
The city wants to replace the public works building, currently the corner of South Webb Avenue and Walnut Street, because of space and the building is prone to flooding. The city is looking to construct the 42,000 square foot building on Zinga Drive and extend South Wengel Drive.
The council approved ADCI as the architect for the project in June. City Administrator Tim Becker said designs for the building is still in the planning phase and the project is scheduled to go out to bid this fall.
Other business
The council unanimously approved a first reading and set a public hearing for Aug. 12 regarding an ordinance change to amend the Arts in Public Places funding annual amount. The arts committee currently receives 1% of the general operating budget. The change would include the committee in the budget process by setting aside an annual amount for it to use. In 2019, the arts committee received $7,500 from the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)